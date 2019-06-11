It was Luke vs. Luke -- and then it wasn't.

Last week's episode of The Bacheloretteended on a cliffhanger, with Hannah Brown taking Luke S. and Luke P. aside to try to work out their drama before the rose ceremony. When Tuesday's episode picked up, however, Luke S. decided he wanted no part in it and unexpectedly quit the show.

The drama between the men started on last week's violent rugby group date, in which Luke P. allegedly bodyslammed Luke S. The other men called him out for it, but Luke P. tried to manipulate Hannah into believing it was Luke S. who wasn't here for the "right reasons." Luke S. tried to defend himself, but could tell that he wasn't having much success. "Luke P. has managed to make me look really, really bad. It's just crazy how quickly things changed for the worst," he noted.

Just as the rose ceremony kicked off, Luke S. asked to take Hannah aside. It was then that he made his low-key exit.

"I would just urge you to keep your eyes open... I think you know who I'm talking about," Luke S. he whispered to her in the hallway. "Just, be wary. Just keep your eyes open, alright?"

He then walked away, leaving Hannah to complete her rose ceremony. "Luke S. just sent himself home. I don't want anyone here that doesn't want to be here," she told the men, handing out her remaining roses and giving one to Luke P.

"Luke P. is still here because my heart wants him to be here," she told the camera, admitting that her head doesn't always agree. "We know we have crazy chemistry, but there were red flags."

In an interview with ET last Friday, Hannah said she was shocked to see Luke P.'s lies to the men, revealing that she saw a much different side to him when they were together.

"I mean, it was a little upsetting, but that is something that I knew that I just wanted to be able to really just figure everything out for myself, and you'll see me do that," she said. "I take the information that I'm given, and I just trust throughout the process that I will be able to make my own decisions with information that I'm given and my discernment in my own time. And you'll just have to keep watching and see how I do that."

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Bachelorette': ET Will Be Live Blogging Week 5 of Hannah Brown's Journey to Find Love!

'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown 'Already Kind of Knew' Jed Came on the Show to Promote Music

'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown on the 'Upsetting' Thing Luke P. Did on the Show (Exclusive)

Related Gallery