Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron are both in New York City -- but it seems she's not paying any mind to his frequent outings with Gigi Hadid. Instead, the 24-year-old beauty queen is focused on competing on Dancing With the Stars.

"I wish everyone well from my season, whatever they do," Brown told ET's Rachel Smith in NYC on Wednesday morning. "But this is about me."

"I really want to move past talking about my exes. This is about my journey," she said. "I'm going to focus on me and this experience with Dancing With the Stars. I'm not worried about them, I'm focusing on me."

Brown asked Cameron out for a drink on her season finale of The Bachelorette last month, and he spent the night at her place in Los Angeles soon after. Just two days later, however, he was spotted on a date with Gigi Hadid in New York, and he and the supermodel have been photographed together often since. The pair's most recent outing this week included Serena Williams.

The Bachelorette is rubbing elbows with stars herself, as Christie Brinkley, James Van Der Beek, Lamar Odom, Ally Brooke, Karamo Brown and more will all compete on season 28 of DWTS.

"I am so excited about this to continue sharing my life with America, but in a different way and that's through dance," Brown told ET. "So, being very vulnerable and sharing my story that doesn't have to involve a man."



"I think I was put into this position for some reason and I think people need to see people with this platform being really authentic and real and showing real emotions. And I don't know how to be anything other than that. And so I'm OK with it," she added. "If I'm gonna... have these opportunities I might as well use them to share something in common with the rest of the world and people. And that's just some days being happy, and some days being sad, and having all the in-between, and making people feel like that's OK to be."

The new season of Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 16 on ABC.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Kaitlyn Bristowe Says Hannah Brown's 'DWTS' Casting Was 'Long Overdue' (Exclusive)

Why 'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Joined 'DWTS': 'I'm Tired of Talking About My Dating Life' (Exclusive)

Tyler Cameron Spends More Time With Gigi Hadid in NYC

Related Gallery