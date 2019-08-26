Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are lighting up the red carpet.

The model sisters turned heads in stylish looks at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday. Gigi, 24, wore a nude strapless corset top with metallic blush trousers. Her hair was tousled and parted to the side, and she rocked a bronzed beauty look.

Bella, 22, on her end, looked sweet and sexy in a unique two-piece nude-colored dress with yellow floral detailing, that was attached with straps. Her hair was up in a half-up, half-down look and her makeup was flawless, consisting of copper eye shadow, bronzer and a nude lip.

Meanwhile, Gigi has been spending a lot of her time with Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron. The blonde-haired beauty and the 26-year-old Florida-based contractor and model have gone on a slew of dates in NYC over the past month.

A source told ET earlier this month that Hadid is just "casually dating" Cameron at this time. However, the two already went on a weekend getaway together in Upstate New York.

"Although Gigi and Tyler are spending more and more time together, they are still casually dating," the source said.

