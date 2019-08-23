Gigi Hadid is letting her rumored beau get his beauty rest!

The model was spotted out and about in New York City on Thursday, driving around in a giant pickup truck with Tyler Cameron in the passenger's seat.

Hadid, who was rocking a pair of sunglasses and her hair in a bun, adorably let Cameron sleep as they made their way to their destination.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

A source told ET earlier this month that Hadid is just "casually dating" Cameron at this time.

"Although Gigi and Tyler are spending more and more time together, they are still casually dating," the source said.

It's no surprise that the two would want to take things slowly, as they both recently got out of serious dating situations.

“Gigi went through a breakup from a serious relationship and Tyler just got off a dating show," the source said, referencing Hadid’s split from singer Zayn Malik and Cameron’s exit from The Bachelorette, where he was a finalist. "The two are enjoying building a friendship first, going on dates and having fun. Nothing more than that right now."

Fans were shocked to see Cameron hanging out with Hadid just days after Bachelorette Hannah Brown spent the night with him earlier this month.

ET spoke with Brown on Wednesday just moments after it was announced that she'll be competing on season 28 of Dancing With the Stars.

"I wish everyone well from my season, whatever they do," she said. "But this is about me."

"I really want to move past talking about my exes. This is about my journey," she added. "I'm going to focus on me and this experience with Dancing With the Stars. I'm not worried about them, I'm focusing on me."

