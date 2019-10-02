Kanye West can't seem to stop trolling us!

Over the past few weeks, fans have anxiously been awaiting new music from the rapper, and most thought that day was finally coming on Sept. 27, when he held his Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience event at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan. During the private event, West revealed two film projects shot by Nick Knight that he described as "works in progress," according to an eyewitness, and played his entire Jesus Is King album from start to finish for only those in attendance. Phones were not allowed inside, but the rapper's wife, Kim Kardashian West, said via Instagram Stories at the time that he was expected to throw another listening session in Chicago last Saturday, then a New York City event a day later, the same day the already-delayed album was supposed to drop. "Just a few final tweaks to the mixes," she teased.

Well, that didn't happen, and now fans are more confused than ever. Late Tuesday, some noticed that the original album we were all expecting last September, Yandhi, is now available in the Apple iTunes Store... but as nine 26-second-long ringtones for $1.29 each. The snippets include "tracks" like "Alien," "New Body," and "Law of Attraction."

YANDHI IS ON FUCKING ITUNES BUT JSUT RINGTONES WHAT THE FUCK pic.twitter.com/32RYEAlr2P — code (@codeisntreal) October 1, 2019

Kanye confirmed last November that he was delaying his Yandhi album indefinitely, hours after performing at the 2018 Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival alongside Kid Cudi. "It felt so good being on the stage last night with my brother Cudi. After performing again, I realize the new album I've been working on isn't ready yet," he tweeted at the time. "I'll announce the release date once it's done. Thank you for understanding."

It felt so good being on the stage last night with my brother Cudi. After performing again, I realize the new album I’ve been working on isn’t ready yet. I’ll announce the release date once it’s done. Thank you for understanding. — ye (@kanyewest) November 13, 2018

Needless to say, fans have been freaking out over Twitter, trying to figure out what is happening. "Uhm @KimKardashian can we have an explanation? Why did Kanye release Yandhi in ringtones?" one fan wrote, with another asking, "Yandhi ringtones on iTunes??? Still no album tho????????"

Kanye fans listening to snippets of Jesus is King and Yandhi bc their never gonna drop pic.twitter.com/qH0UD40nhC — adharsh (@bluebubblegang) September 27, 2019

people who waited for yandhi last year to new guys waiting for jesus is king pic.twitter.com/dgiwosdX0A — andrea gadda (@Gonline10) September 27, 2019

everyone waiting on yandhi and Jesus is King pic.twitter.com/3aFtBxBq8K — ℑᗛČƟᗷ (@the1_andonlyone) October 2, 2019

Yandhi Jesus is King

🤝

Never Dropping pic.twitter.com/YYjSyuKSl4 — Destiny 💫 (@dessyuhh) September 30, 2019

No one:



Absolutely no one:



Kanye : Fuck Yandhi, Releasing Jesus Is King September!... skoop di woop!



Media and fans: DKM! OMG! The GOAT is back...



Kanye after failing to release album yet again: pic.twitter.com/waj7DR1ZG1 — Ⓜ️σnσlíth° (@TheMonolith10) October 2, 2019

All of this comes just a few days after Kanye held a Sunday Service performance at the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral in Queens, New York. According to The Daily Beast, several regular members walked out in the middle of the performance as it reportedly "had the feel of slaves worshipping on a Southern plantation."

Ye stepped out to the service in a gray demin jacket, sweatpants and sunglasses, while Kim sported a fitted white tank top, high-waisted khakis and sneakers. Three of their four kids -- North, Saint and Chicago -- were also in tow, snapping pics with their famous parents.

Gotham/GC Images

