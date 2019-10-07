It was a tough balancing act for Scott Disick on Sunday night's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The 36-year-old reality star had his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, join him on a on a spring break trip to Finland, along with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and their three children.

Making things even more awkward was the fact that this was Sofia's first time in front of the KUWTK cameras, and the experience proved to be slightly tense.

After several previously released promo clips explaining that Kourtney had invited Sofia on the trip and that Scott was acting "negative," fans got to see the business man and home renovator visibly uncomfortable during the family outings. He and Sofia left a family visit to "Santa" early, which bothered Kourtney. Scott also looked on wearily several times during the episode as his girlfriend and his ex amicably interacted.

Sofia also called Scott out for acting less "mature" around her than he did around his ex. There was then an awkward moment when Scott, 36, and Sofia, 21, were wrestling each other to get out of their extreme snowsuits when a very bundled up Kourtney, 40, walked in and asked for help getting undressed.

Ultimately, Scott FaceTimed with Kim Kardashian West to ask her advice on the situation.

"It's kind of weird. I'm trying to pay attention to everybody without neglecting anybody," Scott admitted to Kim. "Sofia mentioned to me that I'm acting a little bit differently around Kourtney. It's tough because sometimes Kourtney and I have so much history and have known each other so long, so I've just been trying to be kind of mindful and not make Sof feel uncomfortable just because Kourt and I have known each other our whole lives."

He added that the stress of the situation has caused him to lash out at the mother of his kids.

"Now I'm kind of -- I'm not being rude to Kourtney -- but it just puts so much stress on me and then it just turns into me being not happy," he confided. "I'm not even fun to be around for anybody. I think this trip out of the other trips we've been on has a little bit more pressure because there are camera crews everywhere."

Kim actually takes Sofia's side in the matter, saying, "She seems like she's pretty cool with everything. So, if she's speaking up about something that bothers her, you kind of have to pay attention. And Kourtney has to completely understand that. Don't get discouraged and be unhappy. You guys will figure it out."

Later Scott sat down with Kourtney to express some of his stress, saying, "It's just hard because I'm trying to make everybody happy. I want you to be comfortable. I want Sofia to be comfortable."

After the chat and some reassurances from Kourtney, Scott understood that he has nothing to worry about.

"The truth of the matter is, I don't need to put as much pressure on myself," he said in an aside interview. "I think one of the reasons I put so much pressure on myself is that I want these trips to be so perfect. I don't want anything to happen."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

For more from the famous family, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kourtney Kardashian Accuses Scott Disick of Being 'So Negative' in Awkward Hot Tub Exchange on 'KUWTK'

Kourtney Kardashian Says She Doesn't Want to Make Sofia Richie and Scott Disick 'Uncomfortable'

Sofia Richie Makes Her Awkward 'KUWTK' Debut and Scott Disick Is Uncomfortable: Watch

Related Gallery