Kourtney Kardashian is trying to be a good co-parent!

In a new sneak peek clip from Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 40-year-old mother of three reveals to her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, that she invited her ex Scott Disick and his 21-year-old girlfriend, Sofia Richie, on her family's spring break trip to Finland.

"They don't make me feel like I'm left out, though, which is nice, or else I wouldn't go or invite her to come," Kourtney says of the couple, whom she's vacationed with in the past.

"Has anyone asked how she feels?" Khloe asks.

"I mean, I haven't," Kourtney responds. "I feel like that's up to them to have their conversations about... I'm not here to try to make anybody feel uncomfortable but also..."

"I would hope she would say something if she was [uncomfortable] to her own boyfriend," Khloe adds of Sofia.

"I think so too," Kourtney agrees.

As fans have seen in other clips from the upcoming episode, things do get uncomfortable when Scott and Sofia tag along on the trip.

"It is a really awkward situation," Scott says, later telling his ex, "I want you and Sofia to be comfortable, but it does take a toll on me. This trip has so much pressure."

Scott and Sofia have been together for about two years now, but this episode will mark her first time on the Kardashian family's reality show.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

