Scott Disick is opening up about his relationship with Sofia Richie like he never has before. In a new sneak peek clip for his show, Flip It Like Disick, he is talking with his 21-year-old ladylove about his house.

“When I moved in, the house did not look like that. It looked like a bachelor pad,” Richie tells him.

In an aside interview, the 36-year-old reality star gets candid about how Richie has changed him for the better.

“I think it’s hard anywhere to find somebody that you can be comfortable with and the truth was, without her, I was always looking for somebody or something,” Kourtney Kardashian’s ex says. “She’s definitely been that little piece that’s calmed me down and made me a better man and made things easier in my life.”

The pair was first linked in early 2017 and confirmed their romance with some PDA pics that September.

In the clip, Disick says he might move to Malibu, California, after it's mentioned that Richie currently lives with him.

“I love Malibu. I’d be down to move to Malibu any day,” Richie says. “I think it’d be fun to move because then maybe I could put my touches on some things.”

“You just want big closets,” Disick accuses his girlfriend of two years.

“I would just like some involvement,” Richie notes.

“Which you would, obviously,” Disick says.

“Because this is very you. This is very manly, Scott bachelor pad,” she adds.

“Right, I got it before I met you,” Disick reasons.

“I feel like it would be nice to start over now that I think about it,” Richie says of the potential move.

Richie has gotten more comfortable with the Kardashian-Jenner family. Kourtney, the mother of Disick’s three children, has vacationed with the couple, and Richie recently called Kylie Jenner her “best friend” in a video from Jenner’s Italian birthday trip.

Flip It Like Disick airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on E!

