And the award for best boyfriend goes to Scott Disick.

Sofia Richie showed off the luxurious new car that her boyfriend surprised her with on her 21st birthday on Saturday. On her Instagram Story, Richie snapped a pic of the stunning black Aston Martin, that came with a large red bow on the top.

"Holy sh*t!!! 21," the birthday girl wrote on the first snap, before sharing a video of the inside of her new ride.

"Wow wow wow [drooling emoji] Best bf award," Richie wrote on her clip. The luxury car features orange leather interior with wood detailing on the inside.

Richie also showed off her amazing birthday breakfast spread that was made for her.

The birthday girl then headed out and met up with Kylie Jenner and her gal pals to board a private jet. Jenner took to her Instagram Story to share video of Richie arriving to the airport in her new ride, as well as getting on the plane.

Per Richie's Instagram Stories, the ladies all made their way over to Las Vegas, where the rest of the birthday festivities will take place.

