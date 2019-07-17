Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie are twinning!

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 20-year-old model have been living it up in Turks and Caicos, even wearing non-stop matching outfits during their glamorous vacation.

Earlier this week, Jenner grabbed her closest friends and jetted off on a lavish trip to celebrate her latest beauty venture, Kylie Skin. On Wednesday, the self-made billionaire took to Instagram to share some snaps from her getaway, which included her and Richie wearing matching outfits.

"Friends on film 🎞 🖤 by @amberasaly #KylieSkinSummerTrip," Jenner wrote alongside a group pic where her and her friends rock blue tie dye bikinis.

In another pic, Jenner and Richie wear the same pink Kylie Skin mini dress.

Richie -- who is dating Scott Disick, Kylie's sister Kourtney Kardashian's ex -- also posted a pic of herself with Jenner in similar black bikinis and visors.

Richie isn't the only person Jenner is matching. She also shared a photo of her and her daughter, Stormi, in adorable multi-colored bathing suits.

Jenner and Richie appear to have become closer in recent months. In her Instagram Stories, Jenner called Richie "perfection" as they soaked up the sun together.

