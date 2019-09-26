Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are house hunting!

In a sneak peek clip from Sunday's episode of Flip It Like Disick, the couple finds the perfect home in Malibu, California, to purchase together for just under $20 million. Disick calls the 22,000-square-foot lot "insane," adding, "I've never seen anything like this," while Richie, 21, deems the abode "so beautiful."

"You don't even have to go to Italy in the summer anymore," Disick marvels of the property, which features a pool, a pond, a guest house, four bedrooms and six bathrooms. "We could walk around naked all day. I could make my own nudist colony here."

"I'm down," Richie agrees.

Disick, 36, seems particularly excited by the 12,000-square-foot house's ballroom, saying in his confessional, "I mean, who needs to go all the way to New York for the Met Gala when you've got the Lord's Gala right down the street in my own ballroom. Makes sense!"

Kourtney Kardashian's ex does have one concern, though, asking the realtor, "Is it $10,000 [per month] to keep this place up?"

"Are you kidding?" Richie replies. "If we're going to have horses, a horse stable..."

"Horses?" Disick interrupts. "We don't need a horse!"

"I want a horse," Richie states.

"And I'm broke," the dad of three laments.

In a previously released clip of Sunday's episode, the couple discusses potentially making the move to Malibu, which Richie says she'd "be down to move to... any day."

"I feel like it would be nice to start over now that I think about it," she adds.

Flip It Like Disick airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on E!

