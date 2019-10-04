Scott Disick is not having the best time on his family trip to Finland with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

The 36-year-old father of three looks visibly uncomfortable in a sneak peek clip for an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In the preview, Scott, Kourtney, their three kids and Sofia are all in a hot tub together. The clip starts with Kourtney helping Sofia with some smudged makeup as Scott looks on wearily.

"This is nice," Scott says sarcastically as the two ladies chat about Sofia's makeup. "We flew to Finland to get in the hot tub."

"You're so negative!" Kourtney tells Scott.

Kourtney goes on to praise the trip saying, "It's just, like, a magical thing, but you definitely were looking for a reason to leave."

In an aside interview, Kourtney seems annoyed by her ex's behavior, saying, "Scott really wanted to come with us to Finland, so I don't know why he's just having such a negative attitude. I just want everyone to have a great time and a great experience and he's just kind of putting a dark cloud over it."

Some of that negativity could be coming from the "awkward" trip Scott referenced in a previous clip. The exes have traveled with Sofia in the past, but in the released footage from Sunday's episode, it seems like this time around isn't quite as pleasant.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

For more, watch the clip below:

