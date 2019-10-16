Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are enjoying the single life!

Amid speculation that the reality star sisters may have gotten back together with their respective exes, Tristan Thompson and Travis Scott, a source tells ET that neither reconciliation is true. They are, however, happily co-parenting. Khloe shares 1-year-old True with Tristan, while Kylie shares 1-year-old Stormi with Travis.

"Khloe and Tristan are not back together -- but they get along and respect one another," the source says. "Their priority is and always has been their baby, True."

As for why Khloe has recently been spotted wearing a necklace that Tristan got her again, the source says it's simply because "she likes it!"

"There's really no hard feelings between Khloe and Tristan," the source adds. " They’re family, they care about each other, but they're not back together."

Meanwhile, Kylie "is single" right now, the source says, adding that her and Travis' priority is also their daughter. "There is no bad blood at all between them, it's nothing but love," the source claims. "They’re just taking some time to figure things out."

Shortly after news broke that Kylie and Travis split, the reality star was spotted at Hyde Nightclub in Los Angeles earlier this month. Interestingly enough, her ex-boyfriend, Tyga, was also there, along with Khloe's ex-husband, Lamar Odom.

Regarding speculation that Kylie and Tyga are back together, the source says "there is no truth to those rumors."

According to the source, Khloe and Kylie (along with sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian) are actually all enjoying being single at the same time. They all feel complete and perfectly content and are not rushing to get into relationships again, the source says, adding, "Their priorities have changed. Now their attention is just focused on their family and spending time with each other."

Last Tuesday, Lamar stopped by ET following his elimination from Dancing With the Stars, where he reacted to being at the same club as Khloe and Kylie.

"You know what's so funny, people were telling me about that. I didn't see them in the club that night," he said. "I didn't see them. I guess that's why they call it club Hyde."

"No, I wasn't hiding but it's dark in there," he added. "It's dark in there and it's just probably hard to see people. I ran into LeBron James that night, but I didn't see Kylie or Khloe."

