It seems Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may not be on the same page after their breakup earlier this year.

A new midseason supertease for Keeping Up With the Kardashians shows Khloe revealing that her ex-boyfriend gave her a huge diamond ring -- which Scott Disick notes may have more weight to it than just a casual gift.

"Look what Tristan gave me last night," Khloe says, showing off the ring. "A pink diamond."

"It looks fully like an engagement ring," Scott exclaims, as Khloe screams "No!"

Khloe and Tristan split in February following his cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner's former best friend, Jordyn Woods. While they try to find their footing to co-parent their daughter, True, it seems the rest of the Kardashian family has drama of their own.

"I feel like the really funny side of you guys outweighed the mean side, and I feel like it's gotten a little mean girls," Kris Jenner suggests in the clip, before presumably telling Kim Kardashian West, "As much as I love you, you fight a lot dirtier than you used to fight."

Kourtney Kardashian also opens up about her indifference to KUWTK possibly ending and her and Kim's fight over their daughters' birthday party. Watch all the drama unfold below.

In a recent appearance on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast, Khloe opened up about her current relationship with Tristan, admitting that it's "not easy" co-parenting with him after their split.

"Oh, it's hard. It's not easy for me. You know, it would be easier for me to keep my daughter away... but he never hurt True," she explained. "Him and I have our own relationship and then Tristan and True have theirs, and I will never come in between that. I don't believe in that."

The reality star also said that she isn't interested in dating right now.

"I haven't jumped into dating. I don't care to date right now. I'm not in a rush for it. I feel so good in my life and I don't really need much else. So, something that I'm focusing on is just making sure that I process everything," she expressed.

See more in the video below.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!

