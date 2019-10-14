Khloe Kardashian is getting candid about the challenges of co-parenting with Tristan Thompson after their breakup.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and mom of one opened up about where things stand between her and Thompson now on the latest episode of Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast, sharing that it's "not easy" to put their differences aside for the sake of their daughter, True.

"Oh, it's hard. It's not easy for me. You know, it would be easier for me to keep my daughter away... but he never hurt True," Kardashian explained. "Him and I have our own relationship and then Tristan and True have theirs, and I will never come in between that. I don't believe in that."

The Good American co-founder said she looks to how her mom, Kris Jenner, co-parented with her late father, Robert Kardashian, as inspiration. She also praised her sister, Kourtney Kardashian's relationship with her ex, Scott Disick.

"I want to show my daughter it's OK and it's a beautiful thing to also forgive her dad. He's a great person. Maybe him and I weren't compatible in that way, but that's OK," Kardashian shared. "I always want True to be surrounded by love and I know babies feel energy, we feel energy and I just want her to always feel bliss as much as I can."

Kardashian and Thompson split in February amid his cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner's former best friend, Jordyn Woods. During her appearance on the On Purpose podcast, Kardashian also opened up about choosing not to be a victim following the drama, and why she's not interested in dating just yet.

"I haven't jumped into dating. I don't care to date right now. I'm not in a rush for it. I feel so good in my life and I don't really need much else. So, something that I'm focusing on is just making sure that I process everything," she expressed.

"I think, especially in my family, we're good at moving on. We have very big forgiving hearts. We just move on, but we don't really talk about things that happened, and I don't really know if that's healthy or not," she continued. "For what I went through with my breakup, I forgive Tristan. I don't think he's a bad person. I think we all make mistakes, we're humans. But it's only going to hurt me if I'm holding onto this anger and playing this victim role."

"I don't believe in being a victim," Kardashian declared, adding that she hopes how she dealt with her breakup inspires others. "I just feel like we're all so quick to exile people, and it's just so heavy to me."

"I'm making sure I'm healed from that as much as I can... and then don't distract myself right now," the reality star said.

