Tristan Thompson isn't letting their break-up over a cheating scandal keep him from getting flirtatious with his ex, Khloe Kardashian.

Thompson left some Instagram followers surprised on Thursday when he shared a glowing compliment on a photo posted by Kardashian. The selfie showed the 35-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star enjoying a pleasant day outside, back-lit by the sun.

"May you have the courage to explore every dream you dream," Kardashian captioned the quasi-retro looking snapshot.

Among a slew of comments, Thompson added his own two-cents to the conversation, remarking, "The sun is shining bright on a beautiful [diamond]."

The remark comes just days after the NBA star left a complimentary comment under a photo Kardashian posted in which she said she was "channeling Anna Nicole Smith from her Guess campaign."

Thompson praised his ex, calling the pic "perfection," and adding a heart-eyes emoji in a comment he subsequently deleted.

Despite calling it quits earlier this year after Tristan was embroiled in a second cheating scandal, the duo -- who share a 1-year-old daughter, True -- have been trying to make co-parenting work.

However, it seems that Thompson has expressed his romantic interest in Kardashian multiple times since she broke off their relationship. As Kardashian revealed during an episode of KUWTK earlier this month, she had Thompson over to her house just a night before their baby girl's 1st birthday, and Thompson had more then just chatting on his mind.

After asking Kardashian if she wanted to share a glass of wine -- an offer she rejected -- Kardashian recalled that he asked for a hug.

"So I one-arm hugged him and he was like, 'One? A one-arm hug?' And I was like, 'Yeah! That's nice enough,'" Kardashian recalled. "And then he tried to, like, kiss me, and I go, 'This is the problem with you! You can't just take what you get.'"

"Then, this morning, he was like, 'Thank you for letting me see True. She looked great. You looked even better,'" Khloe continued. Needless to say, his flirtations weren't reciprocated.

Check out the video below for more on their complicated post-split relationship.

