Kim Kardashian's BFF Jonathan Cheban is spilling the tea.

Last week, the two, along with La La Anthony and Winnie Harlow, were spotted dining with Khloe Kardashian's ex, Tristan Thompson, at a restaurant in New York City. On Cheban's Foodgod OMFG! Podcast's latest episode released on Thursday, the 45-year-old reality star shared details about the eventful night.

"We were having dinner," he confirmed, adding, "I don't know exactly what happened but Tristan did come in the middle of the dinner. And you know what, I'm probably gonna get a lot of crap for it, but I like the guy. I like his vibe. I could hang out with him and go to the mall with him."

"I don't want to talk about the past actions or that girl," Jonathan added. "I don't want anything to do with that. It's none of my f**king business. All I know is, that yes, we were there. I know there was a picture of us eating on TMZ, so it's no secret that he did come in the middle of it…Kim was there."

Tristan has been on the outs from the Kardashian family after his split from Khloe earlier this year. Thompson and Khloe broke up in February after he and Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods, shared a kiss together at a party.

However, Jonathan does not seem to care about the NBA player's alleged cheating, and thinks he and Khloe were "a really dope couple." Tristan and Khloe share 1-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

"I don't know what went on in the middle. I'm cutting that part out of my head," he expressed. "I know what happened, but I'm just saying I don't want to talk about it. If that didn't happen, I think that him and Khloe are a dope couple. The baby is cute. What I am saying, as a person, not what he did, I like his vibe. I like hanging out with him. He's just so funny, he knows everything…I know he, obviously, loves the daughter."

He ended the Tristan convo, adding that he hopes that the two get back together, and wouldn't go into detail about what happened at the dinner.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Khloe offered an update on her feelings towards her ex, telling Ryan Seacrest on On Air With Ryan Seacrest that "that chapter is closed" for her.

"I know everybody makes mistakes, I think it's how you handle it and I think apologies need to be as loud as your disrespect was or to me it's not sincere," Khloe explained. "I'm forgiving. I'm forgiven. I'm not someone who holds a grudge. If I do that it's only going to affect me. ...That chapter is closed for me."

For more on Khloe and Tristan, watch below.

