Keeping Up With the Kardashians returned on Sunday for the season 17 premiere, and the drama between Khloe Kardashian and her ex, Tristan Thompson, once again took center stage.

Specifically, the episode revolved around their daughter True's 1st birthday, which took place in April. Khloe had a difficult time coming to a decision whether or not she wanted to invite Tristan to the party, following their split amid his high-profile cheating scandal.

As we all know, Tristan did end coming to the party, and that was widely reported as the first time the pair had reunited since their split. However, Khloe revealed during Sunday's episode that the two had actually gotten together a few days before.

"Tristan came over so we could get the whole weird first seeing each other [thing] out of the way, in private," Khloe revealed in a solo interview. "I think that was the smartest thing. It was pretty awkward, but I feel like it would be weird if he saw True for the first time [in a long time] at her birthday."

Speaking with her personal assistant Alexa Okyle while getting her hair and makeup done for the party, Khloe revealed that she had True answer the door when Tristan came around.

"She was like so excited. It was really cute, she was really excited. Like she was jumping in my arms," Khloe recalled.

She went on to explain that Tristan stayed around and put their little girl to bed for the first time in forever, but "with the intention to see me."

After asking Khloe if she wanted to share a glass of wine -- an offer she rejected -- Khloe recalled that he asked for a hug.

"So I one-arm hugged him and he was like, 'One? A one-arm hug?' And I was like, 'Yeah! That's nice enough,'" Khloe recalled. "And then he tried to, like, kiss me, and I go, 'This is the problem with you! You can't just take what you get.'"

"Then, this morning, he was like, 'Thank you for letting me see True. She looked great. You looked even better,'" Khloe continued. Needless to say, his flirtations weren't reciprocated.

When Tristan showed up for the party, there was some awkwardness between the two, but it was nothing compared to the awkwardness that everyone else seemed to feel about his presence. Khloe was the only one who seemed to be trying to be amiable and accepting of Tristan's appearance at the celebration -- apart from her mom, Kris Jenner, who was the loudest champion for making sure True got a chance to spend her special day with her dad.

In fact, the real drama didn't arise from Tristan and Khloe, but rather a strange exchange between Tristan and Kanye West, who spent quite a long time chatting at the party away from everyone else.

When Kim Kardashian-West -- who'd been very vocal about wanting Khloe to shun Tristan entirely -- came up to talk with her husband about what he and Tristan were discussing, the rapper revealed that Tristan had a problem with Kanye letting KUWTK use one of his songs for a promo ad.

It was some very specific drama about music rights and unfair representation that Kim looked visibly annoyed over, while Khloe wanted nothing to do with whatsoever.

"I'm already so anxious and this is so hard for me to have Tristan at True's party, and I'm just trying to be mature and put my s**t to the side," Khloe shared in a solo interview. "I don't need Kim's extra s**t."

Khloe got emotional talking with Kim and Kanye, who tried to explain the music-related beef and Khloe was having none of it.

"It is what it is, but I don't need at my daughter's birthday for any of this to be a discussion!" Khloe said, before walking off in tears. "I don't give a f**k… I'm done."

