Khloe Kardashian Poses Nude in Bed for Steamy New Poosh Shoot

Khloe Kardashian has all the songs for your bedroom playlist -- and a steamy new photo between the sheets to go with it!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stripped off for a scorching new shot posted on her sister, Kourtney Kardashian’s, website, Poosh, on Tuesday.

The photo shows the 35-year-old mom lounging on a bed completely nude, clutching the white sheets close to her toned body to hide her private parts.

Khloe’s hot new pic was accompanied by a post featuring her favorite slow jams, “to get you connected with your feelings.”

“Who doesn’t love a good song to truly get in touch with your emotions and release any pent-up feelings?” the post reads. “Featuring tracks by Adele and Sam Smith (to name a couple of artists), the mix is titled ‘Stop Pooshing My Heart.’ So get comfortable, maybe grab a box of tissues, and let the soulful music play on loop.”

The photographer, Steven Gomillion, also shared the photo on his Instagram, encouraging his followers to get in touch with their feelings via the reality star’s playlist.

The playlist included Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing,” Usher’s “Can You Help Me,” Boyz II Men’s “End of the Road,” and multiple Adele and Sam Smith tracks.

Khloe previously shared her best workout songs playlist on Poosh.

Meanwhile in another new photo shoot, Khloe channeled late star Anna Nicole Smith, posing with stunning hair and makeup inspired by Smith’s 1992 ad campaign for Guess.

See more on Khloe below.

