Despite being on a break, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are still working hard at raising their little girl.

A source tells ET Jenner and Scott are still "on a break," but adds that the duo "are great at co-parenting" their 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

ET's source says that "since Travis has some shows and is traveling, Kylie has Stormi more [often], but Travis is always in touch with her when he’s on the road."

It was first revealed earlier this month that Jenner, 22, and Scott, 28, decided to step back from their relationship for the time being, two-and-a-half years after they first sparked romance rumors in April 2017.

"Kylie and Travis are both young, but they are very mature and have been handling parenting post breakup really well," the source says. "Kylie and Travis don’t want any drama, and are on the same page of keeping Stormi happy."

Also, despite rumors that Jenner has been spending time with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Tyga, the source says that fans shouldn't expect the reality star and cosmetics mogul to start dating anyone anytime soon.

"She’s extremely busy with her company and with the holidays coming up which is big for her business, dating isn’t on her mind,” the source adds.

Jenner herself has staunchly denied speculation that she's spending time with her ex, and, shortly after news of their break surfaced, she tweeted that she and Scott are "on great terms."

Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Jenner and Scott aren't opposed to rekindling their romance in the future, though they're currently focused on their daughter entirely.

"Although they aren’t together now, they’re both open to getting back together in the future," the source says. "Above all, Kylie and Travis know their priority will and always has been Stormi."

