Kylie Jenner is staying positive.

A source tells ET that the makeup mogul "is in a very good place and is happy above everything after the recent split with Travis [Scott]."

"This has been an extremely big year for Kylie, being named the youngest billionaire, ending her friendship with Jordan, and ups and downs with Travis," the source explains. "However, Kylie is thankful for everything she's been through and it has really helped her grow as a woman."

"Kylie has exactly what she's always wanted: a child and to be a young mother," the source notes. Although she hopes things with Travis do work out, she knows she'll be OK if they don’t."

As for Tyga -- the two were recently spotted at the same location -- the source adds, there is "nothing" there.

On Tuesday, news broke that Jenner and Scott were taking a break from their relationship. Another source told ET the following day, that the pair -- who share 1-year-old daughter Stormi -- "haven't been together as a couple for roughly a month, but they're on good terms."

According to the source, Jenner and the rapper have been "hot and cold since their last breakup, and haven’t been able to fully get on the same page again."

"They are both extremely busy with different schedules and since Kylie found out about Travis messaging another girl on Instagram, the rebuilding of trust has been hard," the source claimed.

However, this week, Jenner was spotted with two of her friends at a recording studio inside the Sunset Marquis, where Tyga also happened to be. The makeup mogul then took to Twitter on Thursday to deny that she was there to see her ex-boyfriend.

"The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is," tweeted Jenner, who called it quits from Tyga for good in 2017 after years of being on and off. "There was no '2am date with Tyga.' You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at."

The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no “2am date with Tyga”. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

For more on Jenner and Scott's split, see below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Addresses Tyga Date Rumors and Travis Scott Breakup

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: Everything We Know About Their Break

Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Decision to Take a Break

Related Gallery