Kylie Jenner Breaks Silence Amid Travis Scott Split Rumors

Kylie Jenner is setting the record straight on rumors that she and her longtime boyfriend, Travis Scott, are taking a break after more than two years of dating.

The reality star addressed the split rumors early Thursday, taking to Twitter to explain where things currently stand between the two.

"Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi!!" she said, referencing the 1-year-old daughter they share. "Our friendship and our daughter is priority."

Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

Kylie also slammed reports that she recently went on a "2 a.m. date" with her ex-boyfriend Tyga. The makeup mogul was photographed early Wednesday leaving celebrity hot spot Delilah in West Hollywood, California, with besties Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou and Kelsey Calemine. Later, Kylie and her pals were spotted at a recording studio inside the Sunset Marquis, where Tyga also happened to be. However, Kylie denies that she was there to see the rapper.

"The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is," tweeted Kylie, who called it quits from Tyga for good in 2017 after years of being on and off. "There was no '2am date with Tyga.' You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at."

The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no “2am date with Tyga”. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

A source told ET on Wednesday that despite the two reportedly taking a break, Kylie and Travis are still "on good terms."

"Kylie and Travis haven't been together as a couple for roughly a month, but they’re on good terms," the source said. "The couple has been hot and cold since their last breakup, and haven't been able to fully get on the same page again."

"They are both extremely busy with different schedules and since Kylie found out about Travis messaging another girl on Instagram, the rebuilding of trust has been hard," the source claimed. Travis has previously denied all cheating rumors, with Kylie even backing him up on her Instagram Stories last December.

"I'm happy my relationship is strong because this is getting out of hand," she wrote at the time. "The internet scares me sometimes for real."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Kicks Off Hot Girl Fall in Sexy Pics Following Travis Scott Split

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: Everything We Know About Their Break

Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Decision to Take a Break

Related Gallery