That sexy pumpkin look! Kylie Jenner is fully embracing fall in her sexy new looks. The 22-year-old reality star took to Instagram late Wednesday night to show off her sparkly skintight orange outfit.

"Hi October.. 🧡," she captioned the pics of her jumpsuit.

In the pics, Kylie is holding a crystal-covered clutch purse in the shape of a $10,000 stack of money and squatting down on the ground.

Kylie's older sister, Kim Kardashian West, commented on the post, writing: "🔥🔥🔥 🎃 🎃🎃."

The pics come shortly after Kylie's break from rapper Travis Scott. The couple of two years are taking a break and a source confirms to ET that the two "haven't been together as a couple for roughly a month."

They remain friendly as they co-parent their 1-year-old daughter, Stormi.

This isn't Kylie's first bold look since her split. She also attended Justin and Hailey Bieber's South Carolina wedding earlier this week in a stunning gold gown.

