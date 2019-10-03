Kylie Jenner Kicks Off Hot Girl Fall in Sexy Pics After Travis Scott Split
That sexy pumpkin look! Kylie Jenner is fully embracing fall in her sexy new looks. The 22-year-old reality star took to Instagram late Wednesday night to show off her sparkly skintight orange outfit.
"Hi October.. 🧡," she captioned the pics of her jumpsuit.
In the pics, Kylie is holding a crystal-covered clutch purse in the shape of a $10,000 stack of money and squatting down on the ground.
Kylie's older sister, Kim Kardashian West, commented on the post, writing: "🔥🔥🔥 🎃 🎃🎃."
The pics come shortly after Kylie's break from rapper Travis Scott. The couple of two years are taking a break and a source confirms to ET that the two "haven't been together as a couple for roughly a month."
They remain friendly as they co-parent their 1-year-old daughter, Stormi.
This isn't Kylie's first bold look since her split. She also attended Justin and Hailey Bieber's South Carolina wedding earlier this week in a stunning gold gown.
For more on the split, watch the clip below:
RELATED CONTENT:
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: Everything We Know About Their Break
Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Decision to Take a Break
All the Signs Pointing to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Break