News

Kylie Jenner Kicks Off Hot Girl Fall in Sexy Pics After Travis Scott Split

By Rachel McRady‍
Kylie Jenner
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

That sexy pumpkin look! Kylie Jenner is fully embracing fall in her sexy new looks. The 22-year-old reality star took to Instagram late Wednesday night to show off her sparkly skintight orange outfit. 

"Hi October.. 🧡," she captioned the pics of her jumpsuit. 

In the pics, Kylie is holding a crystal-covered clutch purse in the shape of a $10,000 stack of money and squatting down on the ground. 

View this post on Instagram

hi october.. 🧡

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie's older sister, Kim Kardashian West, commented on the post, writing: "🔥🔥🔥 🎃 🎃🎃." 

The pics come shortly after Kylie's break from rapper Travis Scott. The couple of two years are taking a break and a source confirms to ET that the two "haven't been together as a couple for roughly a month." 

They remain friendly as they co-parent their 1-year-old daughter, Stormi. 

This isn't Kylie's first bold look since her split. She also attended Justin and Hailey Bieber's South Carolina wedding earlier this week in a stunning gold gown. 

View this post on Instagram

🏆

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

For more on the split, watch the clip below: 

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner 'On Good Terms' With Travis Scott, Despite Split (Source)

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: Everything We Know About Their Break

Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Decision to Take a Break

All the Signs Pointing to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Break

Related Gallery