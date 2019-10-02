Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are taking some time for themselves.

Despite reportedly taking a break from their more than two-year-long relationship, a source tells ET that the pair is "on good terms."

"Kylie and Travis haven’t been together as a couple for roughly a month, but they’re on good terms," the source says. "The couple has been hot and cold since their last breakup, and haven’t been able to fully get on the same page again."

"They are both extremely busy with different schedules and since Kylie found out about Travis messaging another girl on Instagram, the rebuilding of trust has been hard," the source claims.

Scott has previously denied all cheating rumors, first in December 2018 when an account posted a shot of a man who appears to be Scott embracing a girl, and again in February when speculation swirled after he canceled a concert.

"I don’t be on balcony wit no thots. That s**t lame. Try again u trollssss," Scott commented on the December post, which was later revealed to feature a look-alike. "Me and my wifey sturdy. Back to celebrating!!! Only got love for my wife. No time to be wasting. Try again."

Jenner also defended Scott, writing, "I'm happy my relationship is strong because this is getting out of hand. The internet scares me sometimes for real."

In February, Scott's rep once again denied cheating claims. "Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. He did not cheat," his rep told ET in a statement. "He canceled one show tonight because he is under the weather."

ET's source also notes that Jenner and Scott aren't opposed to rekindling their romance in the future, though they're currently focused on their 1-year-old daughter, Stormi.

"Although they aren’t together now, they’re both open to getting back together in the future," the source says. "Above all, Kylie and Travis know their priority will and always has been Stormi."

Watch the video below for more on the pair.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

All the Signs Pointing to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Break

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Reportedly Taking a Break After More Than 2 Years of Dating

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Toned Abs Following Hospitalization

Related Gallery