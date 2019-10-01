Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are taking some time apart.

The cosmetics queen and the rapper are reportedly on a break after more than two years of dating. According to multiple reports, the pair have tried to make things work for some time, but there seemed to be trust issues.

Jenner and Scott, who share 1-year-old daughter Stormi, have not been spotted together since Scott's Look Mom I Can Fly premiere last month, and the "Sicko Mode" rapper didn't attend Justin and Hailey Beiber's wedding with his lady love on Monday.

So whether the two are figuring things out or will decide to go their separate ways for good, ET is rounding up a timeline of their relationship, including all the signs that pointed to their potential split, starting from the beginning.

April 2017: Jenner and Scott first spark romance rumors.

The two are spotted holding hands at Coachella in Indio, California, and a couple days later attend game five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the NBA Playoffs.

Sept. 2017: ET learns that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the rapper are expecting their first child together.

A source tells ET that the reality star "is doing well and is happy." "Kylie always wanted to be a young mom," the source says. "She may be young, but she's very maternal and has lots of practice with babies! She's a very hands-on aunt and was basically a step-mom to Tyga's kid."

Feb. 2018: Jenner and Scott welcome daughter Stormi.

The then 20-year-old reality star welcomes her daughter on Feb. 1 and reveals on Instagram why she chose to keep her pregnancy journey private. "I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst," she writes.

March 2018: Tyga shuts down rumors he's Stormi's father.

The "Taste" rapper takes to Twitter to set the record straight, denying his "involvement" in anyone else's family -- despite seemingly claiming to be the father of Jenner's then-7-week-old daughter, Stormi, on Snapchat in September 2017.

"I’ve never said anything about someone else’s child or family insinuating my involvement; and will never do so," Tyga tweets. "Please, Stop spreading false stories and attacking people’s families."

"I have nothing to do with any of that," he adds. "People should be able to live in peace."

May 2018: Jenner's bodyguard, Tim Chung, denies rumors that he is Stormi's father after rumors circulated online.

Chung, also a Los Angeles Police Department officer, takes to Instagram with a message he says would be his "first and last comment" regarding the rumors surrounding his relationship with Jenner. The social media speculation began after Jenner began posting pics of her newborn daughter, prompting some people to claim that Stormi resembled Chung more than Scott.

"I am a very private person and would normally never answer to gossip and stories that are so ridiculous that they are laughable," Chung writes on Instagram. "Out of deep respect for Kylie, Travis, their daughter together and their families, I would like to set the record straight and say that my interactions with Kylie and her family have been limited in strictly a professional capacity only."

"There is no story here and I ask that the media no longer include me in any narrative that is incredibly disrespectful to their family," he adds.

Dec. 4, 2018: Scott shuts down rumors that he cheated on Jenner.

When an account posted a shot of a man who appears to be Scott embracing another girl with his face tilted down, he quickly responds in the comments section.

"S**t cap a** f**kkkk today," he replies to screen grabs captured by the account, Comments By Celebs. "TMZ ain’t post this s**t. Trolls working hard today. I don’t be on balcony wit no thots. That s**t lame. Try again u trollssss. Me and my wifey sturdy. Back to celebrateing!!! Only got love for my wife. No time to be wasting. Try again."

The video ended up being created by a YouTube user named "ChristianAdamG," who later posted a tell-all video explaining how they used a lookalike to stage the pic, making it appear that Scott was canoodling with an unknown woman on a balcony.

Jenner also posts a screenshot of the YouTube video to her own Instagram story with her response. "Idk if this is really a social experiment to some people but you're messing with real people, real relationships, real family," she writes. "I'm happy my relationship is strong because this is getting out of hand. The internet scares me sometimes for real."

Dec. 15, 2018: Jenner shuts down rumors that Scott is feuding with her brother-in-law, Kanye West.

The mother of one pushes back at a fan who believed her beau was showing support for Drake during his feud with West.

"Travis Scott is my kinda petty,” the fan captions a side-by-side of Scott wearing a sweatshirt featuring a Nike design (as fans know Scott and Drake work with Nike, while West has a deal with Adidas). And West Dec. 14 tweet stating, "Meeting with Trav tonight bet it never be a checks over stripes line again on a Trav song on Donda."

"He's not being petty," Jenner writes back. "This is a sweatshirt design (the sock is part of the design). Everyone is good, moved on, living life. For anyone who wasn’t aware — Travis has had a deal [with] Nike and still does. Point is.. it’s all been talked out. It’s only positive energy."

he’s not being petty. this is a sweatshirt design (the sock is apart of the design). everyone is good, moved on, living life. for anyone who wasn’t aware - travis has had a deal w Nike and still does. point is.. it’s all been talked out. It’s only positive energy. ♥️ https://t.co/E5eZHXjvvg — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) December 16, 2018

Feb. 2019: Scott denies rumors he cheated -- again.

The "Butterfly Effect" rapper becomes the subject of cheating rumors after postponing his concert at Buffalo, New York's KeyBank Center just hours before. According to a report, Scott pulled out of the show to be in Los Angeles with Jenner, who had allegedly accused him of cheating. In a statement to ET, however, Scott's rep denies the claims.

"Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. He did not cheat," his rep says. "He cancelled one show tonight because he is under the weather."

March 2019: Scott deletes Instagram.

Just days after he found himself denying rumors that he cheated on his girlfriend, the "Stop Trying to Be God" rapper deletes his Instagram page. He later returned to the social media page.

March 6, 2019: The couple is "in a good place," but got into a "disagreement."

A source tells ET that Jenner and Scott "recently had what all couples have, a disagreement, but it was never more than that. Kylie and Travis have a very strong relationship and trust one another fully. Stormi is the couple's everything and the three of them try to be together as much as possible, with Kylie and Stormi going on tour with Travis or taking vacations together."

March 20, 2019: The pair move pass their "recent issues."

Another source tells ET that the couple is "doing really well" and "although they’ve had their recent issues, they’ve moved passed that and are moving forward."

"Travis and Kylie are a young couple, first time parents and this is all new to them," the source adds. "They are taking each day as an opportunity to grow and learn as a couple. Travis’ tour is almost over and the couple is looking forward to spending quality time together."

April 2019: The parents head to Las Vegas after recent "ups and downs."

As Scott kicks off his residency with a performance at the grand opening of KAOS nightclub at Palms Casino Resort a source tells ET the two are "stronger and better than ever."

"Obviously the couple had some up and downs because they are both so busy, but at the end of the day, their bond is extremely strong," the source shares. "Travis, Kylie and Stormi spent some time together on vacation as Travis had a break from some shows. It was a really great vacation, and tonight the family plans to be in Vegas as Travis kicks off a residency."

"After Vegas, Travis has about a month off and the couple plans to spend a lot of time together alone and with Stormi," the source adds. "It's hard for the couple because they are both at the height of their careers, but they are learning to make it all work."

Sept. 10, 2019: Jenner's last photo with Scott.

The self-made billionaire frequently posts photos on her Instagram of her and her beau. While they are weeks apart when she does share a couple's pic, this was the last snap of the two before news broke of their reported break.

Sept. 30, 2019: Scott doesn't attend Justin and Hailey Bieber's wedding.

The rapper was noticeably absent at the couple's nuptials, with Jenner celebrating her friends' special day with her daughter, Stormi, sister Kendall Jenner, and mom Kris Jenner.

For more on Jenner and Scott, watch below.

