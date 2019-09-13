Step aside, Kim, because Kylie Jenner may have just broken the Internet!

The 22-year-old makeup mogul posed for the raunchy cover of Playboy's Fall 2019 Pleasure Issue. Not even showing her face, the magazine featured just Jenner's torso on the cover, as she sported a revealing red bra and matching lace panties. In the sweaty shot, she places her hand in the middle of her chest as a Playboy bunny necklace dangles from her neck.

In the accompanying story, Travis Scott interviews his lady love about their sex life and how being a mom has helped her to embrace her sexuality.

"A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life but I feel like that's the opposite of our experience," Scott notes.

"Yeah, I feel like we've definitely proven that rumor to be wrong," Jenner agrees.

The young mother adds that Scott uplifts her as a woman and a mother and helps her to see that she can be both.

"You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can coexist and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn't mean you have loose morals or you're not a good mother," she says. "You can be sexy and still be a badass mom."

In terms of the pleasure issue, Jenner says she gets pleasure in "doing things people say I can't do."

As for why she works with Scott, Jenner notes, "We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life. Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You're my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger."

In the accompanying shoot, Jenner poses both solo and with Scott and though there are plenty of steamy shots, none are as provocative as the sneak peek that was posted to Kylie’s Instagram earlier this week. In the previous shot, the reality star is completely nude, with the exception of a cowboy hat, and Travis is cuddled up to her shirtless with jeans on.

Playboy also teased the shoot, with some close up shots on Instagram and the captions, “Wild in Love.”

Kylie and Travis welcomed their daughter, Stormi Webster, in February 2018. The pair have been inseparable ever since and Kylie and Stormi were featured heavily in Travis’ Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly.

For more from the couple, watch the clip below:

