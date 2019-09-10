Kylie Jenner Poses Nude for 'Playboy' With Boyfriend Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is baring it all!

The 21-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a pic of herself and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, from an upcoming Playboy spread. In the sexy shot, Kylie appears naked save a cowboy hat, as she leans against Scott, who is shirtless but wearing jeans.

"When Houston meets LA .. 💛 @playboy #ComingSoon," she captioned the photo.

Playboy also shared three pics on its page, which appears to show a red-lipped Kylie hugging Travis. The mag captioned the shots "Love 💘," "In 🔗" and "Wild 🌿"

A source tells ET that the couple "will be featured in the Fall 2019 Playboy magazine Pleasure Issue."

"Kylie has always been a fan of Playboy and was honored to do the shoot," the source says. "Travis was the creative director for the issue and was the visionary that helped bring the whole thing together."

"The couple wanted to celebrate things that bring them joy with this issue as well as showcase their love for one another," the source adds. "The photos will be like nothing you’ve ever seen the couple do together before.”

Kylie isn't the first in her famous family to pose for the risque magazine; her sister Kim Kardashian West covered the publication back in December 2007. Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashianwas rumored to be posing for the mag back in 2014, though it never came to fruition.

Kris Jenner, meanwhile, told KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O that she would never strip down for Playboy back in 2014. "Oh, my God, no!" the Kardashian family matriarch exclaimed of potentially posing for the mag.

"I don't think anybody wants to see me without any clothes on," she added, before admitting that she works hard to stay in shape.

"The older you get, the harder it is. I love to work out and love to feel like I'm in shape and I like to feel good about myself," Kris said. "Last summer I posted those bikini photos because I thought it was so inspirational for someone in their fifties to have some motivation and say, 'Wow, anybody can try to put a bathing suit on.'"

Though Kourtney Kardashian has posed nude before -- most recently in support of her lifestyle site, Poosh -- she hasn't taken pics for the magazine.

Likewise, Kendall Jenner, who has not posed for Playboy, took some naked photos earlier this summer, which were shared by fashion photographer Mert Alas.

Watch the video below for more on the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

