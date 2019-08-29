Kylie Jenner and Ex Tyga Both Party at the Same Las Vegas Nightclub

Kylie Jenner and Tyga had a friendly run in.

The makeup mogul and the rapper were both partying it up at Sapphire Las Vegas on Saturday night, ET confirms. Tyga, 29, was in town for a concert and appearance at Jewel Nightclub, before heading over to the gentlemen club's Skybox Suites with his friends. They also spent time in the Karaoke Room.

Shortly after his arrival, Jenner arrived with her group of friends, where they were escorted to the Karaoke Room where her ex-boyfriend and his pals were. The groups were reported to be in good spirits and continued to party into the early hours of Sunday morning. Both entourages were seen leaving Sapphire together around 5 a.m.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star and the "Taste" rapper began their relationship in 2014, dating on and off until 2017. Jenner then began dating current boyfriend Travis Scott, whom she shares their 1-year-old daughter, Stormi.

Jenner was also in Las Vegas to celebrate Sofia Richie's 21st birthday. The two, along with Scott Disick and others, had dinner at Cipriani Las Vegas in Wynn Plaza on Saturday night, a source told ET. They then headed to XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas where the Chainsmokers were performing.

Meanwhile, Jenner and Scott, along with their baby girl, made their first red carpet appearance as a family on Tuesday. The trio attended the hip-hop artists' premiere of his Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly.

The self-made billionaire looked elegant in a white gown, while her beau wore a dark brown suit. Their daughter looked adorable in a multi-colored matching ensemble.

