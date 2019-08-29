Shopping

Kylie Jenner's $68 Sexy Crop Top and Mini Skirt Outfit Is Back in Stock

By Amy Lee‍
Kylie Jenner at the premiere of Netflix's "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly"
David Livingston/WireImage

Kylie Jenner's $68 outfit is finally back in stock! 

Last week, the beauty entrepreneur rocked a sexy blush ruched crop top and mini skirt en route to celebrate her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou's collection with fashion brand Missguided. Jenner styled the trendy outfit with a coordinating bag and lucite heels, as seen in her Instagram Story. 

The gorgeous matching set is from Karanikolaou's capsule, which quickly sold out upon its launch. The bargain buy is back in stock with each piece priced at $34. (See, even billionaires mix in affordable wares!) 

Karanikolaou also wore the ensemble in the campaign image, which she shared on Instagram. 

Earlier this month, Jenner celebrated her 22nd birthday in Italy and Karanikolaou was by her side. The BFF duo was also in Vegas together this past weekend to ring in Sofia Richie's 21st birthday

Shop Jenner's affordable outfit ahead before it sells out again! 

Stassie x Missguided Blush Co Ord Ruched Milkmaid Top
Missguided

Stassie x Missguided Blush Co Ord Ruched Milkmaid Top, $34

Stassie x Missguided Blush Co Ord Ruched Mini Skirt
Missguided

Stassie x Missguided Blush Co Ord Ruched Mini Skirt, $34

Missguided Nude Clear Ankle Strap Pumps
Missguided

Missguided Nude Clear Ankle Strap Pumps, $59

