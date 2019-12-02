Tonight is your last chance to score Cyber Monday deals!

If you missed out on Black Friday, Cyber Week will soon conclude, which means you should hurry to get those last-minute online discounts from your favorite retailers. Save big with Cyber Monday fashion and beauty deals from Nordstrom, Lululemon, Target and more.

Most Cyber Monday sales will end tonight, but check back as some will extend for another day or two.

Ahead, catch up on all the details you need to know to make the most of the remaining sales, along with ET Style's favorite picks.

Cyber Monday Is Here!

Cyber Monday is on December 2, after the long Thanksgiving and Black Friday weekend. Some savings continue through the next day for Giving Tuesday, and certain brands offer a charitable component to the sale. Additionally, lots of Black Friday sales are still good come Cyber Monday.

So Many Brands, So Little Time

Many fashion and beauty brands and retailers that have e-commerce websites are participating in Cyber Monday. This includes big department stores like Nordstrom, Macy's, Walmart, Kohl's and Target. Beauty-only retailers such as Ulta and Sephora will be offering deals, too. Online-only shopping destinations such as Shopbop, ASOS and Amazon are particularly expected to deliver big deals.

Shopping Tips

We suggest you start adding everything you're coveting to cart so you have all your wish list items in one place. Since many are extending their Black Friday discounts, consider Cyber Monday your last chance to snag deals you've been contemplating.

And let us help you! ET Style has culled the best of the best Cyber Monday deals and provided our top picks so you don't need to spend hours looking through one site. Check them out, below.

