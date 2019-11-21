Shopping

Black Friday Deals at Walmart You Can't Miss

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
The deals just keep coming!

To celebrate Black Friday, mega-retailer Walmart is offering mega discounts on everything from beauty products to travel accessories to tech gadgets. The online deals officially start Nov. 27 at 10 p.m. ET -- but a few of them are already in effect. 

Whether you're shopping for friends, family or (let's be real) yourself, budget-friendly gifts for all the stylish people on your list are just a click away.

Shop ET Style's favorite deals below.

Optic White Advanced LED Whitening Kit with LED Blue Light at Home Treatment
Colgate
Colgate Optic White
Walmart
Optic White Advanced LED Whitening Kit with LED Blue Light at Home Treatment
Colgate

This at-home whitening kit will leave your teeth as gleaming as winter snow. The blue-light device brightens your smile up to six shades, with minimal commitment -- just 10 minutes a day for 10 days.

REGULARLY $185

NOVA Antimicrobial Sonic Cleansing System
Spa Sciences
Spa Sciences Cleansing System
Walmart
NOVA Antimicrobial Sonic Cleansing System
Spa Sciences

Shopping for a beauty junkie but aren't sure of her skin type? This facial brush has three speed settings for a customizable cleanse.

REGULARLY $45

Portable Retro 6-Can Mini Fridge
Frigidaire
Frigidaire Mini Fridge
Walmart
Portable Retro 6-Can Mini Fridge
Frigidaire

Behold the chicest way to store your skincare and makeup items: the beauty fridge. Instead of your go-to beverages, stock it with any products that feel more indulgent when chilled -- sheet masks, moisturizers, jade rollers and more. 

Hard Sided Luggage Fibertech 20" & Travel Case
iFly
iFly Carry On
Walmart
Hard Sided Luggage Fibertech 20" & Travel Case
iFly

No matter how bedraggled you might feel when catching an early-morning flight, you'll look like a jet-setter with this hard case carry-on (and matching travel case for toiletries!).

REGULARLY $79.99

Instax Mini 7S Bundle
Fujifilm
Fujifilm Instax Bundle
Walmart
Instax Mini 7S Bundle
Fujifilm

Holiday parties aren't complete without party pics -- and this retro-inspired camera produces the cutest credit-card-size photos. The bundle also includes a 10-pack of film, two photo holders, a case and a photo album.

Fleece-Lined Tights 2 Pack
Warner's
Warners Fleece Lined Tights
Walmart
Fleece-Lined Tights 2 Pack
Warner's

You can't go wrong with cold-weather basics -- especially at this price. Stock up!

DIY Bath Bomb & Aromatherapy Kit 2 Pack
Creative You
Creative You Bath Bombs
Walmart
DIY Bath Bomb & Aromatherapy Kit 2 Pack
Creative You

Everything zen: Snag two DIY self-care kits -- bath bomb and aromatherapy -- for well under 20 bucks.

Home Mini
Google
Google Home Mini
Walmart
Home Mini
Google

No, that's not a macaron -- it's a Google Assistant–powered device that makes everything from checking the weather to entertaining guests a cinch. This mini version is perfect for dorm rooms, bathrooms and other small spaces. (The aqua color is exclusive to Walmart!) 

REGULARLY $25

See our sister sites for more Black Friday tech dealsBlack Friday gaming dealsBlack Friday kitchen deals and Black Friday Rachael Ray deals

