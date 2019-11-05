Cyber Monday Deals 2019: The Best Fashion and Beauty Discounts

The key to scoring deals is knowing all the info beforehand.

Right after Black Friday, big shopping continues into Cyber Monday when your favorite brands and retailers spew out online deals left and right. Whether you'll be shopping for yourself or buying holiday gifts for loved ones, Cyber Monday is your last chance to score can't-miss discounts.

To get you prepped for the sale extravaganza in December, we've gathered all the details you need to know so far before the 2019 Cyber Monday deals and discounts are fully revealed.

Catch up on the info, ahead.

Mark Your Calendars

This year, Cyber Monday falls on Dec. 2, after the long Thanksgiving and Black Friday weekend. Check the dates closely as some brands and retailers launch the sale a day or two earlier. It can also continue through the next day for Giving Tuesday, for which some offer a charitable component to the sale. Additionally, lots of Black Friday sales extend to Cyber Monday.

So Many Brands, So Little Time

Based on last year, lots of fashion and beauty brands and retailers that have e-commerce websites will participate in Cyber Monday. This includes big department stores like Target, Macy's, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's and more. Online-only retailers such as Shopbop, ASOS and Amazon are particularly expected to deliver big deals. Don't forget beauty! Ulta, Sephora, Glamglow, Becca Cosmetics, Bite Beauty and Dermstore all had Cyber Monday discounts in 2018.

Shopping Tips

Until the exact deals and discounts are announced, we suggest you browse ahead of time to bookmark or save in cart the products you're coveting.

Check back as ET Style updates you on more details, dates and codes you need to make the most out of Cyber Monday, along with our favorite selects.

See our sister sites for more Cyber Monday tech deals, Cyber Monday gaming deals and Cyber Monday kitchen deals.

RELATED CONTENT:

Black Friday Deals 2019: The Best Fashion and Beauty Discounts

Holiday Gifts Under $100: Stylish Gifts That Are Sure to Impress

The Best Leggings for Every Type of Activity -- Spanx, Lululemon, Fabletics and More