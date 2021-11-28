Shopping

Nordstrom Cyber Monday Deals Are Here! Save on UGG, Free People, Adidas, Zella and More

By Danica Creahan‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Nordstrom Holiday Pop-In Event
Nordstrom

Nordstrom launched its Cyber Monday sale early! If you missed out on the retailer's Black Friday sale, you're getting a new shot at saving even more.  

The event features up to 50% off home goods, beauty and fashion with hundreds of designer styles for men, women and kids. It includes even more top brands than the Black Friday sale with incredible deals on the perfect gift for everyone on your holiday shopping list. If you're a serious holiday shopper you and you liked the Black Friday deals, you can head over to the department store's website to start saving big on brands you love ahead of Christmas. The deals offered rival the Anniversary Sale with markdowns up to 50% off on top lines like Adidas, Marc Fisher, Sam Edelman, Steve Madden, Free People, Natori, Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Spanx, Sweaty Betty and so many more.

The Nordstrom Cyber Monday deals are live through Nov. 29 and we suggest you move fast on your holiday shopping as we're predicting these deals will sell out fast. This is the perfect time to start shopping for holiday gifts, considering all the news about supply chain delays and port backlogs

In addition to the Cyber Monday sale items, Nordstrom has curated their own holiday gift recommendations for their Make It Pop-In@Nordstrom. Get a jump on your wishlist this year to secure the hottest gifts of 2021 before they sell out.

For more Cyber Week deals that are available to scoop up, check out Macy's Cyber Monday Sale, Best Buy tech deals and Kate Spade handbags

See all the Nordstrom Cyber Monday deals and shop ET's top picks below. 

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

Nordstrom Cyber Monday Deals

UGG Classic Short Logo Boot
UGG Classic Short Logo Boot
Nordstrom
UGG Classic Short Logo Boot
Get in and out of this classic UGG boot in a snap. Or, rather, in a zip! Available in two colors at Nordstrom. 
$180$135
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Blanket
Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket
"I have too many throw blankets," said no one. Ever. These soft, plush blankets make amazing gifts for friends, family and your very own couch. 
$180$144
Ugg Big Kid Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slide Sandal
Ugg Big Kid Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Ugg Big Kid Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slide Sandal
It's not just celebs that love Ugg's Fluff Yeah slippers -- kids dig them, too. You'll be a hero with this Black Friday deal. 
$70$40
Bernardo Hooded Quilted Water Repellent Jacket
Bernardo Hooded Quilted Water Repellent Jacket
Nordstrom
Bernardo Hooded Quilted Water Repellent Jacket
A water-resistant quilted jacket that's practical and looks stylish. 
$180$100
Kate Spade One in a Million Initial Pendant
Kate Spade One in a Million Initial Necklace
Nordstrom/Kate Spade
Kate Spade One in a Million Initial Pendant
This shopper fave is sweet, simple and a great complement to any look. 
$58$35
APL TechLoom Wave Hybrid Running Shoe
APL TechLoom Wave Hybrid Running Shoe
Nordstrom
APL TechLoom Wave Hybrid Running Shoe
$225$169
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Nordstrom/Spanx
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
They're a bestseller for a reason. These faux leather leggings from Spanx bring edge to any outfit, which means you can rock the coziest sweater and still look like a rock star. 
$98$78
Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser
Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser
Nordstrom
Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser
For the beauty product-obsessed person on your list this holiday season, this unique two-in-one ultrasonic device unclogs pores for smaller pores and clearer skin.
$99$69
Adidas French Terry Shorts
Adidas French Terry Shorts
Nordstrom
Adidas French Terry Shorts
If you have cozy comfort on the brain, these French terry shorts from Adidas are a great deal. 
$40$24
Nordstrom Cashmere Essential V-Neck Sweater
Nordstrom Cashmere Essential V-Neck Sweater
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Cashmere Essential V-Neck Sweater
This cashmere sweater is exactly the type of item you want to get from a Black Friday Sale.
$120$80
Zella Live In Joggers
Zella Live In Joggers
Nordstrom
Zella Live In Joggers
These jogger pants have an elastic-tie waste and soft fabric making them so comfortable you'll want to, well, live in them. 
$59$44
Levi's Faux Leather Dad Bomber Jacket
Levis Faux Leather Dad Bomber Jacket
Nordstrom
Levi's Faux Leather Dad Bomber Jacket
$150$99
AllSaints Bassett Bomber Jacket
AllSaints Bassett Bomber Jacket
Nordstrom
AllSaints Bassett Bomber Jacket
The AllSaints bomber jacket that goes with everything is available at Nordstrom. 
$215$150
Sam Edelman Larina Knee High Platform Boot
Sam Edelman Larina Knee High Platform Boot
Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Larina Knee High Platform Boot
Save $100 on the trendy Sam Edelman Larina Knee High Platform Boot. 
$250$150
Adidas UltraBoost DNA Running Shoe
Adidas UltraBoost DNA Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Adidas UltraBoost DNA Running Shoe
This sneaker from Adidas is one of the brand's most popular styles and one of the latest deals from the Nordstrom Black Friday Sale.
$180$120
Sanctuary V-Neck Teddy Sweater
Sanctuary V-Neck Teddy Sweater
Nordstrom
Sanctuary V-Neck Teddy Sweater
Stock up on cozy sweaters like this teddy v-neck from Santcuary. 
$79$47
Hunter Original Short Back Adjustable Rain Boot
Hunter Original Short Back Adjustable Rain Boot
Nordstrom
Hunter Original Short Back Adjustable Rain Boot
If you've been putting off getting rain boots, the sale price on these classic Hunter boots is hard to pass up!
$150$116
Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
Nordstrom
Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
The fan-favorite Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra is on sale. 
$68$44
Kate Spade Mini Small Square Stud Earrings
Kate Spade Earrings
Nordstrom
Kate Spade Mini Small Square Stud Earrings
These sparkly stud earrings by Kate Spade are just the touch of holiday cheer your accessory game needs!
$32$19
Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil
Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil
The Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil is one of the most popular items from Kiehl's. The facial oil and serum hybrid is meant to be applied at night to help smooth the skin's texture and restore hydration while you sleep. 
$78$63
Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday Morning Candle
Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday Morning Candle
Nordstrom
Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday Morning Candle
This Maison Margiela candle -- Replica Lazy Sunday Morning Candle -- is the scent you need this year. 
$62$53
Zella Moto Ribbed High Waist Ankle Leggings
Zella Moto Ribbed High Waist Ankle Leggings
Nordstrom
Zella Moto Ribbed High Waist Ankle Leggings
$69$30
Free People Marlie Pullover
Free People Marlie Pullover
Nordstrom/Free People
Free People Marlie Pullover
This is next-level comfort. Pull off an effortless look thanks to the Marlie Pullover. 
$100$65
Adidas Edge Lux 4 Running Shoe
Edge Lux 4 Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Adidas Edge Lux 4 Running Shoe
Select colors of the Adidas Edge Lux 4 Running Shoe are up to 40% off. 
$85$68
UGG McKay Water Resistant Bootie
UGG McKay Water Resistant Bootie
Nordstrom
UGG McKay Water Resistant Bootie
This water-resistant ankle booty has sheepskin features and a soft interior. 
$150$100

Nordstrom Gift Guide

Bink Day Hydration Tracking Water Bottle
Day Hydration Tracking Water Bottle
Nordstrom
Bink Day Hydration Tracking Water Bottle
Stay hydrated and happy with this golden, bright and practical water bottle.
$38
Zella Restore Soft Pocket Leggings
Zella Restore Soft Pocket Leggings
Nordstrom
Zella Restore Soft Pocket Leggings
These highly-rated Zella leggings are a great gift for those who love comfy clothes you can work out in. 
$65
Miffy Dutch Rabbit
Miffy Dutch Rabbit
Nordstrom
Miffy Dutch Rabbit
Cozy up with this cute rabbit plush.
$42
Northface Arctic Waterproof Parka With Faux Fur Trimmed Hood
Arctic Waterproof Power Down Parka with Faux Fur Trim
Nordstrom
Northface Arctic Waterproof Parka With Faux Fur Trimmed Hood
Give the gift of so much warmth with this North Face parka with fur trim. 
$299
FLÎKR Portable Tabletop Fireplace
FLÎKR Portable Tabletop Fireplace
Nordstrom
FLÎKR Portable Tabletop Fireplace
With this tabletop fireplace, you can enjoy the comforts of a warm fire wherever you are.
$95
Pac-Man/Galaga Countercade Cabinet
Pac-Man/Galaga Countercade Cabinet
Nordstrom
Pac-Man/Galaga Countercade Cabinet
Tap into the nostalgic fun of this classic arcade gaming system.
$180
Cooluli Thermoelectric Mini Beauty Fridge
Thermoelectric Mini Beauty Fridge
Nordstrom
Cooluli Thermoelectric Mini Beauty Fridge
Extend the life of your favorite skincare products with this TikTok-approved beauty fridge.
$50
Marc Fisher Ltd Padmia Chelsea Boot
Marc Fisher Ltd Padmia Chelsea Boot
Nordstrom
Marc Fisher Ltd Padmia Chelsea Boot
'Tis the season for stylish and sturdy Chelsea boots. Thus suede version from Marc Fisher comes with the big lugs that 2021 is demanding. 
$190
Dada Daily Baby, Won't You Light My Fingers? Candle
Baby, Won't You Light My Fingers? Candle
Nordstrom
Dada Daily Baby, Won't You Light My Fingers? Candle
This Dada Daily candle exudes passion and fire -- even from the fingertips.
$65
Disney Micky Mouse Double Sided Flip Waffle Maker
Micky Mouse Double Sided Flip Waffle Maker
Nordstrom
Disney Micky Mouse Double Sided Flip Waffle Maker
Make your breakfast all the more magical with this Disney-themed waffle maker.
$80
Chronicle Books 'Hanukcats' Book
'Hanukcats' Book
Nordstrom
Chronicle Books 'Hanukcats' Book
You get the best of both worlds with this quirky traditional Jewish song book -- inspired (and made for) cats.
$10
Bose Sport Earbuds
Bose Sport Earbuds
Nordstrom
Bose Sport Earbuds
If you're looking for the best earbuds, look to Bose for high-quality sound. 
$179
Dance Happy Print Cotton Canvas Tote
Print Cotton Canvas Tote
Nordstrom
Dance Happy Print Cotton Canvas Tote
Lighten your load with this chic, golden tote.
$58
Opopop Holiday Discovery Popcorn Kit
Holiday Discovery Popcorn Kit
Nordstrom
Opopop Holiday Discovery Popcorn Kit
Pop into the new season with this winter's coziest snack -- popcorn.
$45
Intentionally Blank Plant Mom Slipper
Plant Mom Slipper
Nordstrom
Intentionally Blank Plant Mom Slipper
Declare your love for your plants to the world.
$79
Beast Blender & Hydration System Set
Beast Blender & Hydration System Set
Nordstrom
Beast Blender & Hydration System Set
This blender set will help to simplify your smoothie making process.
$185
Whiled Sister Sun and Brother Moon 1000-Piece Puzzle
Sister Sun and Brother Moon 1000-Piece Puzzle
Nordstrom
Whiled Sister Sun and Brother Moon 1000-Piece Puzzle
Cozy up with a charming puzzle this holiday season.
$37
Milk Tea Powder Boba Kit
Milk Tea Powder Boba Kit
Nordstrom
Milk Tea Powder Boba Kit
Channel your inner at-home barista with this buzzy boba kit from Nordstrom.
$40
Kelty Biggie Blanket
Kelty Biggie Blanket
Nordstrom
Kelty Biggie Blanket
Big blankets are the latest obsession of TikTok users -- and this Kelty one is super large and plush.
$39
J. Hannah Nail Polish
J. Hannah Nail Polish
Nordstrom
J. Hannah Nail Polish
Settle into your winter color palette with these delicate nail polishes from J. Hannah.
$19
Anecdote Winter Social Candle
Winter Social Candle
Nordstrom
Anecdote Winter Social Candle
Incorporate the best parts of winter into your home with this cozy candle.
$34
Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultra Hydrators Set
Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultra Hydrators Set
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultra Hydrators Set
The colder days is amongst us, so now is the perfect to stock up on your hydrating skin care products. This limited-edition set is what you need as your hydrating essentials.
$58$26
The Dough Project Rainbow Rolling Play Dough Set
Rainbow Rolling Play Dough Set
Nordstrom
The Dough Project Rainbow Rolling Play Dough Set
Tap into your creative spirit with this plant-based dough.
$48
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, Face Mist & Lip Balm Set
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, Face Mist & Lip Balm Set
Nordstrom
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, Face Mist & Lip Balm Set
$33$19

RELATED CONTENT: 

Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday Deals Available Now: Where to Buy an OLED

The Amazon Cyber Monday Sale Is Here! Shop The Best Deals Here

Target Cyber Monday 2021: Best Early Deals on TVs, Kitchenware & More

The Cyber Monday Deals Under $50

The Best Holiday Gift Ideas for Everyone on Your List

The Best Cyber Monday Deals 2021 to Shop Early

Best Buy's Cyber Monday Sale is Live

Coach Outlet's Cyber Monday Deals: Save Up to 70% Now

Always Pan Cyber Monday Sale: Save Up to $125 on Our Place's Cookware