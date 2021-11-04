We never get tired of Kate Spade bags -- especially when they're on sale! The fashion brand is currently having an early Black Friday sale that's offering deep discounts on some of their most stylish handbags and purses -- but only for a limited time.

The Kate Spade pre-Black Friday sale is the perfect place to shop for early holiday deals. Now through Nov. 7, Kate Spade is offering 20% off orders worth $200 plus, 30% off orders worth $400 plus and 40% off orders worth $600 plus with the code GIFTSZN. You'll find a ton of super chic designs with limited-time low prices from the beloved brand, including crossbody bags, shoulder bags, backpacks, totes, dresses, coats, earrings, wallets and more.

Whether you're looking to get a head start on your holiday shopping or refresh your winter wardrobe, you can now grab some of the best-selling styles from the designer brand for only a fraction of the cost.

To help you narrow down the chicest finds, ET Style has gathered our favorite picks from the Kate Sale early Black Friday sale below. Looking to get a head start on your Christmas shopping? Check out the best gift subscription boxes, gifts for coffee lovers and the top early Black Friday deals from Amazon.

Thompson Medium Backpack Kate Spade Thompson Medium Backpack Carry all of your daily essentials in style with this backpack made of refined grain leather. $348 $278 Buy Now

