Kate Spade Early Black Friday Sale: Save Big on Stylish Purses and Handbags

By ETonline Staff
Kate Spade Early Black Friday Sale 2021
Kate Spade

We never get tired of Kate Spade bags -- especially when they're on sale! The fashion brand is currently having an early Black Friday sale that's offering deep discounts on some of their most stylish handbags and purses -- but only for a limited time. 

The Kate Spade pre-Black Friday sale is the perfect place to shop for early holiday deals. Now through Nov. 7, Kate Spade is offering 20% off orders worth $200 plus, 30% off orders worth $400 plus and 40% off orders worth $600 plus with the code GIFTSZN. You'll find a ton of super chic designs with limited-time low prices from the beloved brand, including crossbody bags, shoulder bags, backpacks, totes, dresses, coats, earrings, wallets and more. 

Whether you're looking to get a head start on your holiday shopping or refresh your winter wardrobe, you can now grab some of the best-selling styles from the designer brand for only a fraction of the cost.

To help you narrow down the chicest finds, ET Style has gathered our favorite picks from the Kate Sale early Black Friday sale below. Looking to get a head start on your Christmas shopping? Check out the best gift subscription boxes, gifts for coffee lovers and the top early Black Friday deals from Amazon.

Wool Blend Boucle Broadway Coat
Wool Blend Boucle Broadway Coat
Kate Spade
Wool Blend Boucle Broadway Coat
Snuggle up in something warm this winter with this hefty (yet still chic) wool blend coat.
$698$419
Thompson Medium Backpack
Thompson Medium Backpack
Kate Spade
Thompson Medium Backpack
Carry all of your daily essentials in style with this backpack made of refined grain leather.
$348$278
Kate Spade Loop Large Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade Loop Large Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Loop Large Shoulder Bag
Everyone needs a carryall that goes with everything. This Kate Spade bag is the shoulder bag you can rely on to hold everything when you go anywhere.
$348$244
Kate Spade Spade Flower Coated Canvas Day Pack Medium Backpack
Kate Spade Spade Flower Coated Canvas Day Pack Medium Backpack
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Spade Flower Coated Canvas Day Pack Medium Backpack
Perfect for students, this spade-printed backpack is both chic and practical. 
$278$195
Kate Spade Knott Medium Satchel
Kate Spade Knott Medium Satchel
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Knott Medium Satchel
Fit all of your essentials in this Knott Medium sized satchel. Even add a bright pop of color to your outfit with the sunny yellow top-handle option.
$328$262
Leopard Central Parka
Leopard Central Parka
Kate Spade
Leopard Central Parka
Slide into the wilder side this winter with Kate Spade's leopard-centric parka coat.
$448$314
Morningside Black Leather Watch & Earring Set
Morningside Black Leather Watch & Earring Set
Kate Spade
Morningside Black Leather Watch & Earring Set
This accessory set makes the most perfect stocking stuffer gift.
$198
Kate Spade Mini Gingham Bodega Midi Dress
Kate Spade Mini Gingham Bodega Midi Dress
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Mini Gingham Bodega Midi Dress
What makes the perfect fall dress? Midi length and three-quarter-length sleeves for the cool days.
$328$197
Lovitt Croc-Embossed Small Top-Handle Bag
Lovitt Croc-Embossed Small Top-Handle Bag
Kate Spade
Lovitt Croc-Embossed Small Top-Handle Bag
Ring in the festivities of the holiday season with this fresh and fun croc-embossed bag.
$348$278
Kate Spade Myosotis Flower Huggies
Kate Spade Myosotis Flower Huggies
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Myosotis Flower Huggies
Add a touch of sparkle to your everyday look with these versatile flower huggie earrings. 
$48$36
Smile Small Shoulder Bag
Smile Small Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade
Smile Small Shoulder Bag
Add a pop of color to your winter wardrobe with this sunny, structured shoulder style.
$198
Kate Spade Astrid Medium Crossbody
Kate Spade Astrid Medium Crossbody
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Astrid Medium Crossbody
Not too big or small, this camera crossbody bag is perfect for carrying anytime and anywhere. 
$198$119
Kate Spade Vale Sneakers
Kate Spade Vale Sneakers
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Vale Sneakers
Couple this pair of adorable gingham sneakers with anything in your wardrobe -- jeans, shorts, dresses, skirts, everything!
$118$83
Kate Spade The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade
Kate Spade The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag
This revamped version of Kate Spade's iconic 1993 Sam bag is a must-have. 
$148$118
Kate Spade Roulette Small Slim Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade Roulette Small Slim Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Roulette Small Slim Bifold Wallet
A compact bifold wallet in a gorgeous pastel mint hue. 
$110$88

