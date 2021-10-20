Shopping

Best Holiday Party Dresses for Every Budget

By ETonline Staff
Reformation
Reformation

If you're anything like us, you are more than ready to put on a cute dress, heels and sparkly jewelry for the holidays! The 2021 holiday season is expected to bring back events, which means you need some new holiday party dresses.

Retailers and brands have already started to bring out their holiday styles so you can find a dress you're super excited to wear when the occasion comes. To help you find the best holiday dresses, ET has scoured the internet to find the chicest frocks to make holiday dressing a breeze this year.

Whether you're looking for fall wedding, Christmas party, office party, New Year's Eve or homecoming dresses, something special from our selection of stunning styles is bound to catch your eye from sequined dresses to velvet wrap dresses.

Ahead, shop our top holiday dress picks from Nordstrom, ASOS, Lulus, Boohoo, Revolve, Reformation and more.

Under $200

Lavish Alice Pleated One-Shoulder Satin Dress
Lavish Alice Pleated One-Shoulder Satin Dress
Nordstrom
Lavish Alice Pleated One-Shoulder Satin Dress
This Lavish Alice one-shoulder satin dress is perfectly festive. Style with sparkly statement earrings and strappy heels. 
$150 AT NORDSTROM
River Island Silver Sequin Tie Waist Mini Dress
River Island Silver Sequin Tie Waist Mini Dress
River Island
River Island Silver Sequin Tie Waist Mini Dress
Wear this River Island silver sequin party mini with balloon sleeves, tie waist and buttoned front with strappy sandals and a clutch.
$111 AT RIVER ISLAND
Rahi Bondi Jacie Midi Dress
Rahi Bondi Jacie Midi Dress
Shopbop
Rahi Bondi Jacie Midi Dress
We're obsessed with this icy blue, textured satin cut-out midi dress. Couple it with silver accessories. 
$150 AT SHOPBOP
Express Lace Pieced Sweater Midi Dress
Express Lace Pieced Sweater Midi Dress
Express
Express Lace Pieced Sweater Midi Dress
A figure-hugging sweater midi dress with a feminine, sheer lace neckline. 
$118 AT EXPRESS
Reformation Finneas Velvet Dress
Reformation Finneas Velvet Dress
Reformation
Reformation Finneas Velvet Dress
Reformation has a ton of options for holiday dresses. Our top pick is this elegant plum-colored velvet midi with scoop neckline, long sleeves and a relaxed slit skirt. 
$178 AT REFORMATION

Under $100

PrettyLittleThing Plus Olive Puff Sleeve Woven Bodycon Dress
PrettyLittleThing Plus Olive Puff Sleeve Woven Bodycon Dress
PrettyLittleThing
PrettyLittleThing Plus Olive Puff Sleeve Woven Bodycon Dress
This PrettyLittleThing bodycon dress in olive green boasts romantic puffed sleeves.
$68 AT PRETTYLITTLETHING
Fashion to Figure Zuri Keyhole Sweater Maxi Dress
Fashion to Figure Zuri Keyhole Sweater Maxi Dress
Fashion to Figure
Fashion to Figure Zuri Keyhole Sweater Maxi Dress
This is no regular sweater dress. Leave it to Fashion to Figure to design a knit maxi that's both sexy, sleek and sophisticated. 
$90$67 AT FASHION TO FIGURE
Missguided Purple Satin Ruched Bust Mini Dress
Missguided Purple Satin Ruched Bust Mini Dress
Missguided
Missguided Purple Satin Ruched Bust Mini Dress
A glamorous holiday party dress, boasting a ruched bust detail, in a jewel-toned purple shade. Style with tights and drop earrings. 
$52 AT MISSGUIDED
Superdown Rosalind Mini Dress
Superdown Rosalind Mini Dress
Revolve
Superdown Rosalind Mini Dress
We love this iridescent party dress with a corset-style waist.
$66 AT REVOLVE
Lulus Bring It Rose Gold Sequin Bodycon Mini Dress
Lulus Bring It Rose Gold Sequin Bodycon Mini Dress
Lulus
Lulus Bring It Rose Gold Sequin Bodycon Mini Dress
A sequin mini dress is the ultimate holiday party frock. Opt for this sparkly rose-gold cocktail dress from Lulus.
$58 AT LULUS

Under $50

Nasty Gal Metallic Organza Mini Dress
Nasty Gal Metallic Organza Mini Dress
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal Metallic Organza Mini Dress
This flouncy metallic organza number is a fun choice for a Christmas party.
$109$49 AT NASTY GAL
ASOS Design Petite Velvet Halter Cross Front Maxi Dress in Brown
ASOS Design Petite Velvet Halter Cross Front Maxi Dress in Brown
ASOS
ASOS Design Petite Velvet Halter Cross Front Maxi Dress in Brown
This ASOS velvet dress is a showstopper, thanks to the on-trend crossover front, backless halter design and the sumptuous chocolate brown hue. 
$29 AT ASOS
Forever 21 Velvet Rhinestone Bodycon Dress
Forever 21 Velvet Rhinestone Bodycon Dress
Forever 21
Forever 21 Velvet Rhinestone Bodycon Dress
This velvet LBD from Forever 21 is ideal for a special occasion. It has a sweetheart neckline adorned with rhinestone chain fringe.
$35$24 AT FOREVER 21
MEROKEETY Sleeveless Lace Floral Elegant Cocktail Dress
MEROKEETY Sleeveless Lace Floral Elegant Cocktail Dress
Amazon
MEROKEETY Sleeveless Lace Floral Elegant Cocktail Dress
Choose your favorite color of this cap sleeve lace cocktail party dress. This lace dress has over 11,000 global ratings and 4.5 stars.
$42 AND UP AT AMAZON
Boohoo Premium Rib Cold Shoulder Halterneck Midi Dress
Boohoo Premium Rib Cold Shoulder Halterneck Midi Dress
Boohoo
Boohoo Premium Rib Cold Shoulder Halterneck Midi Dress
You'll look chic and feel comfortable in this cold-shoulder, long sleeve, winter white midi dress all night long!
$30$12 AT BOOHOO

