When everyone from Beyoncé to Ariana Grande, and even Addison Rae is wearing the same shoes, it's worth a second look. Versace's Medusa Aevitas platform sandals debuted as part of Versace's Fall 2021 collection and have taken the world by storm. They've graced the feet of some of Hollywood's most sought after celebrities, including Gigi and Bella Hadid, Candice Swanepoel, and more.

We've seen platform heels become a major trend over the past year—check out these shoes worn by Selena Gomez —but none have taken the internet by storm quite like Versace's. At an intimidating six inches, the towering height of the heels is made more wearable by a 3-inch platform, making the actual incline a much more manageable three inches. The pair also features a crystal-adorned strap with a Medusa head charm, a square toe, and most recognizably a double platform.



The most popular colorway of these heels is undoubtedly the hot pink shade worn by Beyonce, Bebe, and Addison Rae, but they come in a variety of colors — Ariana Grande opted for a near-neon yellow hue. Other colors include lilac, baby pink, light blue, nude pink, red, and black.

If you don't have $1,575 to spend on Bey and Ari's exact shoes: we're right there with you. TikTok was able to hunt down a dupe from Steve Madden with the same double platform and satiny fabric at a much more reasonable price. Since going viral, even more, affordable alternatives have cropped up from the likes of Lulu's, Amazon, ASOS, and more, each with a unique twist on the original Versaces. Some heels have dropped the crystal ankle strap for a more streamlined look, while others have added even more sparkles or featured an open-toed design. Whatever your preference is, you're sure to find a great dupe for the sky-high Versaces without the sky-high price tag.

RELATED CONTENT:

Love Selena Gomez's Black Platforms? Here's 10 Ways to Steal Her Style

Sofia Richie and Sydney Sweeney's UGG Slides Are A Spring Must-Have

Nike Back to Fall Sale: Best Deals on Shoes and Clothes up to 60% Off

Shop Cariuma: The Best Slip-On Sneakers for Summer Comfort

Shop Black-Owned and Founded Brands at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Best Shoe Deals to Shop at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Amazon's Back to School 2022 Deals on Kids Shoes

The Best Running Shoes for Women — Summer 2022

The 16 Best Walking Shoes for Women — Summer 2022