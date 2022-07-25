Shopping

TikTok Discovered the Perfect Versace Dupe for the Platform Pumps Worn by Beyoncé, Ariana Grande and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
Versace Medusa Platform
When everyone from Beyoncé to Ariana Grande, and even Addison Rae is wearing the same shoes, it's worth a second look. Versace's Medusa Aevitas platform sandals debuted as part of Versace's Fall 2021 collection and have taken the world by storm. They've graced the feet of some of Hollywood's most sought after celebrities, including Gigi and Bella Hadid, Candice Swanepoel, and more. 

We've seen platform heels become a major trend over the past year—check out these shoes worn by Selena Gomez —but none have taken the internet by storm quite like Versace's. At an intimidating six inches, the towering height of the heels is made more wearable by a 3-inch platform, making the actual incline a much more manageable three inches. The pair also features a crystal-adorned strap with a Medusa head charm, a square toe, and most recognizably a double platform. 


The most popular colorway of these heels is undoubtedly the hot pink shade worn by Beyonce, Bebe, and Addison Rae, but they come in a variety of colors — Ariana Grande opted for a near-neon yellow hue. Other colors include lilac, baby pink, light blue, nude pink, red, and black. 

Versace Medusa Aevitas Platform Sandal
Versace Medusa Platform Sandal
Nordstrom
Versace Medusa Aevitas Platform Sandal

The original mega-platforms from Versace are made in Italy with a 6-inch heel and 2.5-inch platform. A Medusa-head charm and crystals embellish the ankle strap of these towering pumps. 

$1,575

If you don't have $1,575 to spend on Bey and Ari's exact shoes: we're right there with you. TikTok was able to hunt down a dupe from Steve Madden with the same double platform and satiny fabric at a much more reasonable price. Since going viral, even more, affordable alternatives have cropped up from the likes of Lulu's, Amazon, ASOS, and more, each with a unique twist on the original Versaces. Some heels have dropped the crystal ankle strap for a more streamlined look, while others have added even more sparkles or featured an open-toed design. Whatever your preference is, you're sure to find a great dupe for the sky-high Versaces without the sky-high price tag.

Steve Madden Charlize Pink Satin
Steve Madden Charlize Platform
Revolve
Steve Madden Charlize Pink Satin

An affordable alternative to the Versace pumps worn by Beyonce, these 5-inch heels are surprisingly comfortable thanks to a two-inch double platform.

$140
Stupmary Womens Platform Chunky High Block Heels
Stupmary Womens Platform Chunky High Block Heels
Amazon
Stupmary Womens Platform Chunky High Block Heels

Available in a rainbow of colors including this icy lilac, these Amazon heels are near-perfect match for the original Versaces.

$53
ASOS Design Pluto Platform Heeled Shoes
ASOS Design Pluto Platform Heeled Shoes
ASOS
ASOS Design Pluto Platform Heeled Shoes

With the same 6-inch platform, ASOS's version of the viral shoe offers the same height as Versace at under $70.

$63
Shein Rhinestone Decor Platform Ankle Strap Pumps
Shein Rhinestone Decor Platform Ankle Strap Pumps
Shein
Shein Rhinestone Decor Platform Ankle Strap Pumps

If you loved the crystal strap detail on the original Versace heel, then opt for these similarly adorned Shein platforms — available in this baby blue satin or black faux patent leather.

$59
Lulu's Sinead Fuchsia Satin Platform High Heeled Sandals
Lulu's Sinead Fuchsia Satin Platform High Heeled Sandals
Lulu's
Lulu's Sinead Fuchsia Satin Platform High Heeled Sandals

For a more summery vibe, try these open-toed kicks from Lulu's, available in hot pink, baby pink, green, and black.

$38
Boohoo Double Sole Satin Platform Part 2
Boohoo Double Sole Satin Platform Part 2
Boohoo
Boohoo Double Sole Satin Platform Part 2

Not a pink person? Opt for this emerald green pair from Boohoo instead, now on sale for 60% off.

$95$38
Tinstree Women's Platform High Heels
Tinstree Women's Platform High Heels
Amazon
Tinstree Women's Platform High Heels

For an even more over-the-top look, check out this pair from Amazon with a bedazzled sole.

$51$39

