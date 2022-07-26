Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is still going strong with discounts on shoes, beauty, fashion, and plenty of options under $50, but did you know the retailer also sells a variety of Black-owned and founded brands? Right now through July 31, you can score great deals on apparel, accessories, shoes, and beauty while supporting Black business owners and founders.

Many of the brands you already know and love happen to have Black founders. Good American, known for its size-inclusive denim and basics, was founded by Emma Grede and Khloe Kardashian in 2016 and is worn by the likes of Lizzo, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Gabrielle Union and more. For the Anniversary sale, Nordstrom is offering savings of up to $60 on styles, including faux leather jeans and this bodysuit.

Another popular Black-owned brand you can shop at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is Briogeo, founded by green beauty advocate Nancy Twine. Briogeo offers a variety of clean hair products for all types and textures and was the first young female African American-owned brand to have a product line at Sephora. You can try out three of their best-selling hair masks at a discount to see the quality for yourself.

Ahead, shop some of our favorite brands marked down during Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale.

Shop Black-Owned Brands

Nordstrom Fashion Deals

Vitae London Elmington Bracelet Watch, 36mm Nordstrom Vitae London Elmington Bracelet Watch, 36mm We're in love with the warm chocolate brown and golden hues of this watch from Vitae London, made of stainless steel to ensure the metal won't tarnish. You can swap out the band and bezel with any others from the brand to suit your style. $259 $170 Buy Now

Good American Mock Neck Bodysuit Nordstrom Good American Mock Neck Bodysuit When it comes to the basics, it's best to invest in high-quality staples that will last you far beyond the next trend cycle. This thong bodysuit can be layered under a blazer for work, with jeans for a casual daytime look, or a miniskirt for nights out, and is available up to a size 5X. $115 $75 Buy Now

Nordstrom Shoe Deals

Good Man Brand Legend Sneaker Nordstrom Good Man Brand Legend Sneaker Treat the man in your life to a pair of gorgeous new sneakers. These kicks from Good Man Brand are made in Italy with rose gold eyelets and fine leather, available in white, black, and natural beige. $228 $150 Buy Now

Nordstrom Beauty Deals

54 Thrones Beauty Butter Duo Nordstrom 54 Thrones Beauty Butter Duo Get silky soft skin with 54 Thrones' beauty butter, made of an ultra-hydrating waterless formula infused with West and East African shea butter. This two-pack comes with the heavenly scents of Egyptian Lavender + Moroccan Mint and Ugandan Vanilla + Ethiopian Honey. $76 $54 Buy Now

