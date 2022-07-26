The 9 Black-Owned Brands at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Denim, Shoes, Beauty, and More
Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is still going strong with discounts on shoes, beauty, fashion, and plenty of options under $50, but did you know the retailer also sells a variety of Black-owned and founded brands? Right now through July 31, you can score great deals on apparel, accessories, shoes, and beauty while supporting Black business owners and founders.
Many of the brands you already know and love happen to have Black founders. Good American, known for its size-inclusive denim and basics, was founded by Emma Grede and Khloe Kardashian in 2016 and is worn by the likes of Lizzo, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Gabrielle Union and more. For the Anniversary sale, Nordstrom is offering savings of up to $60 on styles, including faux leather jeans and this bodysuit.
Another popular Black-owned brand you can shop at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is Briogeo, founded by green beauty advocate Nancy Twine. Briogeo offers a variety of clean hair products for all types and textures and was the first young female African American-owned brand to have a product line at Sephora. You can try out three of their best-selling hair masks at a discount to see the quality for yourself.
Ahead, shop some of our favorite brands marked down during Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale.
Nordstrom Fashion Deals
Available up to a size 26, these buttery leather pants are a must-have for your fall 'fits. The classic straight leg and gap proof waistband ensure a great fit, but make sure to size up — reviewers say these pants run small.
We're in love with the warm chocolate brown and golden hues of this watch from Vitae London, made of stainless steel to ensure the metal won't tarnish. You can swap out the band and bezel with any others from the brand to suit your style.
When it comes to the basics, it's best to invest in high-quality staples that will last you far beyond the next trend cycle. This thong bodysuit can be layered under a blazer for work, with jeans for a casual daytime look, or a miniskirt for nights out, and is available up to a size 5X.
If you're in the market for a comfy work-from-home outfit that will still look professional on Zoom, Everyday Ritual has the solution. This gauzy top is made of breathable 100% cotton, and can be styled on and off the shoulder.
Love the Everyday Ritual Penny top? Here are the matching pants, made of the same gauzy fabric and available in teal, grey-green, and soft red.
Whether you bring it to the beach or to brunch, this raffia bucket bag is the perfect summer accessory. Plenty of warm, sunny colors, asymmetrical fringe, a structured base, and linen lining makes this bag both practical and adorable.
Everything about these jeans is timeless, from the relaxed boot cut to the neutral medium wash. They're available in straight and plus sizes, but make sure to order them in one size up!
Nordstrom Shoe Deals
Trends come and go, but a simple nude heel will always be in. These 4-inch pumps come in four different nude colors for your perfect shade.
Treat the man in your life to a pair of gorgeous new sneakers. These kicks from Good Man Brand are made in Italy with rose gold eyelets and fine leather, available in white, black, and natural beige.
Nordstrom Beauty Deals
Get silky soft skin with 54 Thrones' beauty butter, made of an ultra-hydrating waterless formula infused with West and East African shea butter. This two-pack comes with the heavenly scents of Egyptian Lavender + Moroccan Mint and Ugandan Vanilla + Ethiopian Honey.
Try a three-pack of hair masks from clean beauty brand Briogeo. The three masks — a deep conditioner, a charcoal and tea tree hydrating mask, and an avocado and kiwi moisturizing masks — leave every hair type soft and nourished.
Easily remove stubborn polish without drying out your nails using Deborah Lippmann's lacquer remover, infused with lavender essential oil and aloe vera.
