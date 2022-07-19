Can't-Miss Beauty Deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Save on La Mer, NuFace, Kiehl's and More
Natural skincare and sunscreen are just a couple of products in everyone's beauty arsenal this summer. If you're obsessed with luxury beauty brands like us, then you're always on the hunt for new deals on La Mer, Dior, Bobbi Brown, NuFace and Kate Somerville. Now that Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is finally here and open to the general public, you can start saving up to 60% on your favorite top-shelf makeup, skincare and haircare essentials.
Even if you aren't a cardholder, you can now shop the best beauty deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The Nordstrom sale is overflowing with beauty deals on cult-favorite brands like Kopari, celeb-loved products like the NuFace Mini Starter Kit and even hyper-popular exfoliating treatments from Kate Somerville. Because the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the retailer's biggest sale of the year, the best deals tend to sell out quickly (so we suggest you keep scrolling to add all your favorite summer beauty products to your cart).
The Best Beauty Deals at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale
This three-piece Anastasia Brow kit comes with the Brow Wiz Mechanical Brow Pencil, the Brow Definer and Clear Brow Gel. Everything you need to define your eyebrows.
The La Mer Radiant Hydration Set is the perfect travel companion for all of your summer adventures. The 5-piece moisturizing skincare set includes travel sizes of the La Mer Treatment Lotion, The Renewal Oil Face Oil, The Cleansing Foam Face Cleanser, Creme de la Mer Moisturizing Creaming and a carrying bag.
Charlotte Tilbury's cream eyeshadow pencil set includes Pillow Talk and Smokey Pillow Talk.
Celebs like Bella Hadid and Jennifer Aniston are obsessed with NuFace, and for good reason. This mini starter kit gives you the perfect portable toning device that reduces the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging.
Experience a deep clean, and enjoy smooth skin thanks to clarifying fruit enzymes in this Kate Somerville treatment.
Keep your skin hydrated and smooth all summer long with this moisturizing and exfoliating duo by Kopari.
Restore your hair's health with this sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner duo by Alterna.
Tap these ultra-hydrating formulas into your skin to keep your face, neck and under eyes moisturized all season. FYI, this Bobbi Brown skincare trio is paraben-free, phthalate-free and sulfate-free.
Kiehl's Creme de Corps body moisturizer keeps your skin hydrated especially during these hot summer months. This pouch carries 4 bottles worth of the moisturizer so you can refill an empty bottle.
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant with Salicylic Acid helps your skin shed dead skin cells while unclogging and clearing pores. This set comes with one full size and one travel sized bottle.
RELATED CONTENT:
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is Here: 10 Best Deals to Shop Today
Hurry to Get Zendaya’s UGG Slippers for 30% Off at Nordstrom
The 10 Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals on Underwear and Bras
Sunday Riley's Bestsellers for Radiant Skin Are On Sale at Nordstrom
20 of the Best Shoe Deals to Shop at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale
Shop Royal-Approved Finds at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Save on Barefoot Dreams Blankets at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Celeb-Loved Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Are on Sale at Nordstrom
The 12 Best Fashion Deals to Shop from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Save an Extra 20% on Summer Styles at Nordstrom Rack