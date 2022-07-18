With all the sales going on this month, from Amazon Prime Day to Dyson Week to Samsung Black Friday in July, it can be hard to keep track of the best deals to add to your shopping carts. Nevertheless, we've found it. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is one of the top savings events of the year for fashion lovers.

If you're not already familiar with Nordstrom, the department store carries a wide range of brands from innovative new designers such as Skims, Off-White, and Cult Gaia to tried-and-true classics such as Levi's, Saint Laurent, and Ray-Ban. Right now, through July 31, the retailer is offering massive discounts — across the board.

We've already covered the best shoe, beauty, fashion, and even royal family-approved deals to shop, and now we're showing you the best affordable picks from the retail giant's signature event.

Score great deals on Tiktok-viral makeup, Y2K low-rise jeans, funky mules, Voluspa candles and more with our $50-or-less shopping guide. Some standout items from the sale include an exclusive Charlotte Tilbury eyeshadow pencil set, strappy Sam Edelman heels, and over 30% off a Natori bra. Keep scrolling to see our affordable faves, or click on the button below to shop the entire Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Fashion Finds Under $50

Halogen Funnel Neck Top Nordstrom Halogen Funnel Neck Top Get your fall wardrobe in order with this wear-everywhere staple top. At just $24, you'll want to get it in all five colors: wine red, black, white, lilac, and this olive green hue. $39 $24 Buy Now

BP. Low Rise Flare Jeans Nordstrom BP. Low Rise Flare Jeans When it comes to trendier pieces, it's better to save than splurge. These low-rise flares are on sale for just $35, making them a great way to try out the Y2K craze without breaking the bank. $49 $35 Buy Now

Shop more fashion deals here

Accessories Under $50

Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace Nordstrom Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace Whether as a gift to your best friend, partner, or yourself, this gold-tone initial pendant makes a great addition to layered necklace stacks or worn on its own. $50 $36 Buy Now

Nordstrom 4ct Cubic Zirconia Earrings Nordstrom Nordstrom 4ct Cubic Zirconia Earrings Get the look of diamond studs without the diamond price tag. These cubic zirconia earrings have a base of sterling silver with a platinum or gold plating for a luxurious appearance. $50 $33 Buy Now

Shop more accessory deals here

Best Beauty Under $50

Paula's Choice Jumbo BHA Set Nordstrom Paula's Choice Jumbo BHA Set Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant with Salicylic Acid helps your skin shed dead skin cells while unclogging and clearing pores. This set comes with one full size and one travel sized bottle. $75 $46 Buy Now

Shop more beauty deals here

Shoes to Shop Under $50

Shop more shoe deals here

Home Gifts Under $50

Shop more home deals here

