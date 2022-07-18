Shopping

30 Best Deals Under $50 to Shop From Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale: Charlotte Tilbury, Spanx, Volupsa and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Nordstrom

With all the sales going on this month, from Amazon Prime Day to Dyson Week to Samsung Black Friday in July, it can be hard to keep track of the best deals to add to your shopping carts. Nevertheless, we've found it. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is one of the top savings events of the year for fashion lovers. 

If you're not already familiar with Nordstrom, the department store carries a wide range of brands from innovative new designers such as SkimsOff-White, and Cult Gaia to tried-and-true classics such as Levi'sSaint Laurent, and Ray-Ban. Right now, through July 31, the retailer is offering massive discounts — across the board.

We've already covered the best shoebeautyfashion, and even royal family-approved deals to shop, and now we're showing you the best affordable picks from the retail giant's signature event.

Score great deals on Tiktok-viral makeup, Y2K low-rise jeans, funky mulesVoluspa candles and more with our $50-or-less shopping guide. Some standout items from the sale include an exclusive Charlotte Tilbury eyeshadow pencil set, strappy Sam Edelman heels, and over 30% off a Natori bra. Keep scrolling to see our affordable faves, or click on the button below to shop the entire Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Fashion Finds Under $50

Nordstrom
Halogen Twist Neck Sleeveless Top

Conservative enough for the office but cute enough for the bar, this twist-neck top from Halogen is a great day-to-night staple that comes in four colors.

$49$30
Nordstrom
BDG Urban Outfitters Kamaryn Tie Front Minidress

This green printed minidress is your new beach getaway essential this summer. 

$64$43
Nordstrom
Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra

Small band, big bust ladies rejoice: this feminine lace t-shirt bra from Natori goes up to a size G cup with bands as small as 30. 

$68$45
Nordstrom
Caslon High Waist Slim Straight Leg Jeans

Everyone needs a classic pair of black jeans, and this timeless straight-leg option is infused with Spandex for maximum comfort.

$59$39
Nordstrom
Halogen Funnel Neck Top

Get your fall wardrobe in order with this wear-everywhere staple top. At just $24, you'll want to get it in all five colors: wine red, black, white, lilac, and this olive green hue.

$39$24
Nordstrom
Open Edit Long Sleeve Bodysuit

Get the blouson look without having to constantly retuck your hem. This surplice top is actually a bodysuit, and comes in black, white, and a funky blue print.

$59$39
Nordstrom
Spanx Get Moving 14-Inch Skort

Athletic skorts have been absolutely everywhere this season — this tennis-inspired piece from Spanx features a contoured waistband, sweat-wicking fabric, and UPF 50 sun protection available in classic black or white. 

$72$48
Nordstrom
1.State Pintuck V-Neck Camisole

Whether layered under a leather jacket or worn on its own with delicate jewelry, this V-neck cami is a great pick for date night or a girls' night out.

$59$39
Nordstrom
BP. Low Rise Flare Jeans

When it comes to trendier pieces, it's better to save than splurge. These low-rise flares are on sale for just $35, making them a great way to try out the Y2K craze without breaking the bank.

$49$35
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Long Sleeve Short Pajamas

It's time to swap out that ratty old band tee for a pair of grown-up pajamas. This classic menswear-inspired pair is made with super soft sustainably produced Tencel modal, and comes in black, brown, and rich purple.

$69$40

Shop more fashion deals here

Accessories Under $50

Nordstrom
Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace

Whether as a gift to your best friend, partner, or yourself, this gold-tone initial pendant makes a great addition to layered necklace stacks or worn on its own.

$50$36
Nordstrom
Quay Australia It's My Way 53mm Cat Eye Sunglasses

Both retro and timeless, a good pair of cat-eye sunglasses will last you far beyond this summer. Quay Australia's pair gives 100% UV protection in black or tortoiseshell frames.

$55$37
Nordstrom
Baublebar When Life Gives You Limes Stud Earrings

Treat the tequila lover in your life to these juicy margarita-inspired dangly studs.

$48$33
Nordstrom
Nordstrom 4ct Cubic Zirconia Earrings

Get the look of diamond studs without the diamond price tag. These cubic zirconia earrings have a base of sterling silver with a platinum or gold plating for a luxurious appearance. 

$50$33
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Mara Wide Faux Leather Belt

Add some shape to flowy summer dresses sans tailor with a wide faux leather belt, available in black and burgundy.

$59$39
Nordstrom
Madewell Large Twirl Hoop Earrings

A good pair of hoops is a must-have accessory — this affordable pair from Madewell quite literally adds a twist on the classic with a swirl detail.

$28$18

Shop more accessory deals here

Best Beauty Under $50

Nordstrom
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Eyeshadow Pencil Set

Charlotte Tilbury's cream eyeshadow pencil set includes Pillow Talk and Smokey Pillow Talk.

$58$35
Nordstrom
Kopari Supremely Soft Skin Duo Set

Keep your skin hydrated and smooth all summer long with this moisturizing and exfoliating duo by Kopari. 

$60$39
Nordstrom
Anastasia Beverly Hills Deluxe Brow Kit

This three-piece Anastasia Brow kit comes with the Brow Wiz Mechanical Brow Pencil, the Brow Definer and Clear Brow Gel. Everything you need to define your eyebrows.

$68$39
Nordstrom
Paula's Choice Jumbo BHA Set

Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant with Salicylic Acid helps your skin shed dead skin cells while unclogging and clearing pores. This set comes with one full size and one travel sized bottle.

$75$46
Nordstrom
Nars Orgasm Blush Duo

What's the secret behind Meghan Markle's glowing cheeks? The beauty uses cult-favorite Nars blush in Orgasm — now on sale in a two-pack for $40

$64$40
Two Can Play Waterproof Eye Liner Duo
Nordstrom
Stila Two Can Play Waterproof Eye Liner Duo

Achieve razor-sharp wings, bold lines, and graphic designs with ease using Stila's best selling waterproof liquid eyeliner.

$44$32

Shop more beauty deals here

Shoes to Shop Under $50

Nordstrom
Circus by Sam Edelman Savanna Sandal

The lime green hue of these strappy, cushy sandals are great for showing off a tan, but they also come in orange, pink, white, black, and tan.

$90$50
Nordstrom
Chinese Laundry Lana Slide Sandal

For a trendy pair of summer heels you can actually walk in, try these two-inch faux leather slides, available in black, cream, lime green, and this gorgeous camel color.

$70$47
Nordstrom
Dirty Laundry Lita Mary Jane Pump

Both subversive and stylish, this refreshing take on the prim Mary Jane will pair perfectly with tights and a skirt for fall.

$70$47
Nordstrom
BP. Callum Open Toe Mule

Finding a pair of office-appropriate summer shoes can be a struggle, but these faux suede mules from Nordstrom's BP line make it easy.

$70$50

Shop more shoe deals here

Home Gifts Under $50

Nordstrom
Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw

Available in seven soothing colors, this ridiculously soft throw blanket with over 1,800 five star reviews is now on sale for $30.

$40$30
Nordstrom
Voluspa Maison Set of 5 Tin Candles

We can always use another candle, and this set from Voluspa features five luxe scents: French linen, Moroccan mint tea, freesia clementine, suede blanc, and Saijo persimmon.

$55$37
Nordstrom
Modo Set of 2 Double Old Fashioned Glasses

Serve up margaritas, old fashioneds, negronis, and more in style with a set of dishwasher-safe glassware.

$20$14
Nordstrom
Great Jones Sweetie Pie 1-Quart Pie Dish

Give your pies, tarts, and icebox cakes a dish as pretty as they are with this this vibrant printed ceramic pie dish.

$45$34

Shop more home deals here

