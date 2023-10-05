Style

The Best Apple Watch Bands at Amazon: Shop Stylish, Leather, and Sporty Bands

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Tory Burch Apple Watch
Tory Burch
By Charlotte Lewis
Published: 2:36 PM PDT, October 5, 2023

Shop the best Apple watch bands for style, working out and everyday use.

With fall officially here, you may be looking to upgrade your old Apple Watch band and sport a new look this season. Luckily, Amazon currently has tons of stylish, sporty, and luxurious band options that will give your Apple Watch a fresh feel and will fit comfortably on your wrist. 

Every Apple Watch comes with its own band, but they are easy to swap to fit everyone's own personal style and lifestyle. Apple Watch bands can really make your tech feel more like a stylish accessory. Whether you want to give your watch a glamorous makeover, a sleek leather look, or grab yourself a waterproof band for workouts, there's an Apple Watch band out there for you. 

If you're unsure of where to start, we've got you covered. ET has dug deep and found you the best deals on all the most stylish and most updated Apple Watch bands at all different price points, materials and colors. 

Below, refresh your wrist with our favorite Apple Watch bands in three major categories: Style, Sport and Leather. 

The Best Leather Apple Watch Bands

KYISGOS Genuine Leather Replacement Band Strap

KYISGOS Genuine Leather Replacement Band Strap
Amazon

KYISGOS Genuine Leather Replacement Band Strap

Designed with premium soft top genuine leather, this Apple Watch band adds a simple but stylish touch to your wrist.

Secbolt Thin Leather Band

Secbolt Thin Leather Band
Amazon

Secbolt Thin Leather Band

This simple yet elegant leather Apple Watch band comes in 11 different colors. The brand also offers a 1-year warranty so you can get a full refund or replacement without the need to return anything.

Anne Klein Quilt Patterned Leather Band

Anne Klein Quilt Patterned Leather Band
Amazon

Anne Klein Quilt Patterned Leather Band

This Apple Watch band from Anne Klein features a quilt blush pink leather design for a chic look.

Minyee Leather Bands Compatible with Apple Watch

Minyee Leather Bands Compatible with Apple Watch
Amazon

Minyee Leather Bands Compatible with Apple Watch

This chic leather band is designed with durable metal connectors and metal clasps, making it perfect for everyday wear. 

The Best Apple Watch Bands for Workouts

Breathable Soft Silicone Sport Band

Breathable Soft Silicone Sport Band
Amazon

Breathable Soft Silicone Sport Band

This breathable watch strap from Amazon is made of lightweight silicone and dotted with a breathable pattern so you can work out freely.

Laffav Slim Band Compatible with Apple Watch

Laffav Slim Band Compatible with Apple Watch
Amazon

Laffav Slim Band Compatible with Apple Watch

The unique narrow design makes your Apple Watch less bulky during workouts. 

6 Pack Sport Bands Compatible with Apple Watch

6 Pack Sport Bands Compatible with Apple Watch
Amazon

6 Pack Sport Bands Compatible with Apple Watch

Right now, you can save on this six pack of durable and soft silicone Apple Watch bands. Chose from a variety of color collections to fit your mood and dress up your watch.

$19 $15

Shop Now

Stretchy Watch Band Compatible for Apple Watch

Stretchy Watch Band Compatible for Apple Watch
Amazon

Stretchy Watch Band Compatible for Apple Watch

Exercise comfortably with this adjustable stretchy sport band, which stays in place no matter what kind of day at the gym it is.

$8 $7

Shop Now

The Best Stylish Apple Watch Bands

Anne Klein Fashion Chain Bracelet

Anne Klein Fashion Chain Bracelet
Anne Klein

Anne Klein Fashion Chain Bracelet

Give your Apple Watch a touch of timeless elegance with this classy strap made from durable, gold-plated links and adorned with black enamel accents that adds a gleaming charm to the overall look.

Light House Store Fashion Resin Light Apple Watch Band

Light House Store Fashion Resin Light Apple Watch Band
Amazon

Light House Store Fashion Resin Light Apple Watch Band

This lightweight and stylish tortoise-tone Resin Apple Watch strap is the perfect simple statement piece.

$24 $17

With Coupon

Shop Now

Stretchy Nylon Solo Loop Bands

Stretchy Nylon Solo Loop Bands
Amazon

Stretchy Nylon Solo Loop Bands

Change up your look in a flash with any of these three stretch nylon straps.

OMIU Thin Band Compatible with Apple Watch

OMIU Thin Band Compatible with Apple Watch
Amazon

OMIU Thin Band Compatible with Apple Watch

This stainless steel metal band in rose gold will fit comfortably on your wrist and compliment any outfit.

$16 $11

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop the New Apple Watch Series 9 at Amazon Now

Sales & Deals

Shop the New Apple Watch Series 9 at Amazon Now

The Best iPad Deals to Shop Ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day

Sales & Deals

The Best iPad Deals to Shop Ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Are $50 Off Ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day

Sales & Deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Are $50 Off Ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day

Apple's M1 MacBook Air Is On Sale for Its All-Time Low Price Right Now

Tech

Apple's M1 MacBook Air Is On Sale for Its All-Time Low Price Right Now

Save Up to 52% On Men's Watches from Fossil, Timex, Citizen and More

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 52% On Men's Watches from Fossil, Timex, Citizen and More

The Best Early October Prime Day Apple Deals You Can Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Early October Prime Day Apple Deals You Can Shop Now

The Apple Watch Series 8 Is $90 Off Following Series 9 Announcement

Sales & Deals

The Apple Watch Series 8 Is $90 Off Following Series 9 Announcement

The Best Tech Deals to Shop Before Walmart's Holiday Kickoff

Sales & Deals

The Best Tech Deals to Shop Before Walmart's Holiday Kickoff

Apple's New FineWoven iPhone 15 MagSafe Cases Receive First Discounts

Tech

Apple's New FineWoven iPhone 15 MagSafe Cases Receive First Discounts

Get Apple's AirTag 4-Pack for Less Than $90 at Amazon Right Now

Sales & Deals

Get Apple's AirTag 4-Pack for Less Than $90 at Amazon Right Now

Tags: