Shop the best Apple watch bands for style, working out and everyday use.
With fall officially here, you may be looking to upgrade your old Apple Watch band and sport a new look this season. Luckily, Amazon currently has tons of stylish, sporty, and luxurious band options that will give your Apple Watch a fresh feel and will fit comfortably on your wrist.
Every Apple Watch comes with its own band, but they are easy to swap to fit everyone's own personal style and lifestyle. Apple Watch bands can really make your tech feel more like a stylish accessory. Whether you want to give your watch a glamorous makeover, a sleek leather look, or grab yourself a waterproof band for workouts, there's an Apple Watch band out there for you.
If you're unsure of where to start, we've got you covered. ET has dug deep and found you the best deals on all the most stylish and most updated Apple Watch bands at all different price points, materials and colors.
Below, refresh your wrist with our favorite Apple Watch bands in three major categories: Style, Sport and Leather.
The Best Leather Apple Watch Bands
KYISGOS Genuine Leather Replacement Band Strap
Designed with premium soft top genuine leather, this Apple Watch band adds a simple but stylish touch to your wrist.
Secbolt Thin Leather Band
This simple yet elegant leather Apple Watch band comes in 11 different colors. The brand also offers a 1-year warranty so you can get a full refund or replacement without the need to return anything.
Anne Klein Quilt Patterned Leather Band
This Apple Watch band from Anne Klein features a quilt blush pink leather design for a chic look.
Minyee Leather Bands Compatible with Apple Watch
This chic leather band is designed with durable metal connectors and metal clasps, making it perfect for everyday wear.
The Best Apple Watch Bands for Workouts
Breathable Soft Silicone Sport Band
This breathable watch strap from Amazon is made of lightweight silicone and dotted with a breathable pattern so you can work out freely.
Laffav Slim Band Compatible with Apple Watch
The unique narrow design makes your Apple Watch less bulky during workouts.
6 Pack Sport Bands Compatible with Apple Watch
Right now, you can save on this six pack of durable and soft silicone Apple Watch bands. Chose from a variety of color collections to fit your mood and dress up your watch.
Stretchy Watch Band Compatible for Apple Watch
Exercise comfortably with this adjustable stretchy sport band, which stays in place no matter what kind of day at the gym it is.
The Best Stylish Apple Watch Bands
Anne Klein Fashion Chain Bracelet
Give your Apple Watch a touch of timeless elegance with this classy strap made from durable, gold-plated links and adorned with black enamel accents that adds a gleaming charm to the overall look.
Light House Store Fashion Resin Light Apple Watch Band
This lightweight and stylish tortoise-tone Resin Apple Watch strap is the perfect simple statement piece.
Stretchy Nylon Solo Loop Bands
Change up your look in a flash with any of these three stretch nylon straps.
OMIU Thin Band Compatible with Apple Watch
This stainless steel metal band in rose gold will fit comfortably on your wrist and compliment any outfit.
