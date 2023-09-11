Style

The Best Workout Clothes for Women on Amazon: Shop Leggings, Biker Shorts, Sports Bras and More Activewear

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The Best Workout Clothes for Women on Amazon
Getty Images
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 1:39 PM PDT, September 11, 2023

Shop the best leggings, shorts, sport bras, and more activewear on Amazon for all your workouts.

There's no better way to incentivize yourself to get moving than with a cute workout outfit. Luckily, Amazon is a one-stop shop for great workout clothes. From its best-selling leggings with thousands of glowing reviews to lululemon lookalikes loved by TikTok, Amazon has a wide range of gear for all kinds of workouts.

Shop Amazon Activewear

After all, curating the perfect wardrobe of gym essentials filled with colorful sports bras, versatile leggings, lightweight shorts and foolproof shirts doesn't have to break the bank—and Amazon's extensive collection proves just that. Choose from Amazon's in-house brands or reach for some of the best-sellers, including Adidas, Under Armour, Reebok and more. 

Whether you’re hitting the gym or you just love wearing athleisure around the house, we scoured Amazon for the best women's workout clothes so you can get affordable looks and get them fast. Here are our top choices in leggings, sports bras and more. 

 Leggings and Workout Pants

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings
Amazon

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings

These leggings have a cult following on TikTok as a perfect (and more budget-friendly) alternative for the pricey designer version. 

$30 $23

Shop Now

Yunoga Ultra Soft High Waisted Seamless Leggings

Yunoga Ultra Soft High Waisted Seamless Leggings
Amazon

Yunoga Ultra Soft High Waisted Seamless Leggings

Amazon shoppers compare these yoga pants to Lululemon Wunder Under leggings. They're super-soft, slimming and wick away sweat during a hard workout. They also come in 23 different colors. 

$26 $24

With Coupon

Shop Now

HeyNuts Essential 7/8 Leggings

HeyNuts Essential 7/8 Leggings
Amazon

HeyNuts Essential 7/8 Leggings

These supportive leggings come in a variety of colors and are a bestseller on Amazon. The V stitching on the back is subtle and flattering.

Vinmen Cinch Bottom Sweatpants

Vinmen Cinch Bottom Sweatpants
Amazon

Vinmen Cinch Bottom Sweatpants

There's not much that is cozier than slipping into a pair of sweatpants after a long day. Now you can look fashionable too when wearing these comfy pants.

$50 $21

Shop Now

Ewedoos Yoga Pants with Pockets

Ewedoos Yoga Pants with Pockets
Amazon

Ewedoos Yoga Pants with Pockets

A pair of workout leggings are a must for any wardrobe, but these yoga pants are special. Not only does the high waist provide tummy control and feature a pocket, but it's also a bestseller among athleisure apparel. More than 33,000 Amazon shoppers looking for sportswear give it 4.7 out of 5 stars.

$36 $24

Shop Now

Sunzel Workout Leggings

Sunzel Workout Leggings
Amazon

Sunzel Workout Leggings

You can't beat the comfort of a good pair of yoga pants. The athleisure market is mad about performance fabrics, and these leggings have the stretch you need for any kind of workout.

$28 $25

With Coupon

Shop Now

Oalka Women's Joggers

Oalka Women's Joggers
Amazon

Oalka Women's Joggers

These ultra-silky-soft joggers from Oalka feel lik luxury loungewear. They come in 37 colors and prints with either a seamless drawstring waistband or a seamless waistband. 

 

Heathyoga Bootcut Yoga Pants

Heathyoga Bootcut Yoga Pants
Amazon

Heathyoga Bootcut Yoga Pants

These bootcut yoga pants are squat-proof and feature two deep side pockets for easy access to your phone or keys. Wear them for your workouts, work, or a day out as they pair nicely with boots. 

adidas Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Leggings

adidas Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Leggings
Amazon

adidas Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Leggings

These women's Adidas leggings feature an elastic waist for added comfort that fits snugly on your hips. 

$40 $27

Shop Now

Sports Bras

Running Girl Criss-Cross Back Sports Bra

Running Girl Criss-Cross Back Sports Bra
Amazon

Running Girl Criss-Cross Back Sports Bra

Get the right support for working out with the Running Girl Criss Cross Back Sports Bra — even with a full figure. 

$30 $17

Shop Now

The Gym People Longline Sports Bra

The Gym People Longline Sports Bra
Amazon

The Gym People Longline Sports Bra

This workout top from The Gym People with built-in bra is being called one of the best lookalikes — it resembles the lululemon Align Tank. One Amazon shopper even said she likes it better than the lululemon version. 

$27 $23

Shop Now

Reebok Women's Lux Racerback Sports Bra

Reebok Women's Lux Racerback Sports Bra
Amazon

Reebok Women's Lux Racerback Sports Bra

The Lux racerback from Reebok is everything you want in a sports bra: lightweight, supportive, and stylish.

$40 $34

Shop Now

Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Sports Bra

Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Sports Bra
Amazon

Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Sports Bra

If you're looking for a comfortable sports bra for a full figure to go under workout clothes, your search ends here! This seamless bra is one you'll buy again and again. 

$48 $23

Shop Now

Lemedy Women Padded Sports Bra

Lemedy Women Padded Sports Bra
Amazon

Lemedy Women Padded Sports Bra

Lemedy sports bras are among the favorites for Amazon shoppers — they've been compared to athleisure wear brand Lululemon's sports bras.

PUMA Seamless Sports Bra

PUMA Seamless Sports Bra
Amazon

PUMA Seamless Sports Bra

If your sports bras are showing wear, trade up to this Puma seamless bra to go under your athleisure outfit. 

Syrokan High Impact Support Racerback Wirefree Workout Bra

Syrokan High Impact Support Racerback Wirefree Workout Bra
Amazon

Syrokan High Impact Support Racerback Wirefree Workout Bra

This SYROKAN sports bra features a stylish cross-back design and offers extra back support. Plus, it matches lululemon's Enlite Bra perfectly.

Shirts and Jackets

Crz Yoga Women's Pima Cotton Workout Crop

Crz Yoga Women's Pima Cotton Workout Crop
Amazon

Crz Yoga Women's Pima Cotton Workout Crop

Take your athleisure game up a notch with this super cute and comfy cropped t-shirt from Crz Yoga.

Under Armour Tech Twist ½ Zip Long Sleeve Pullover

Under Armour Tech Twist ½ Zip Long Sleeve Pullover
Amazon

Under Armour Tech Twist ½ Zip Long Sleeve Pullover

This Under Armour Pullover is a must-have for working out. This Pullover features ultra soft, quick drying fabric made of synthetic fiber with anti-odor technology.

$45 $21

Shop Now

Locachy Women's Athletic Jacket

Locachy Women's Athletic Jacket
Amazon

Locachy Women's Athletic Jacket

This lightweight long sleeve zip-up jacket with thumbholes from Locachy is nearly identical to the popular lululemon Define Jacket.

$36 $25

With Coupon

Shop Now

CRZ YOGA Seamless Athletic Long Sleeve Shirt

CRZ YOGA Seamless Athletic Long Sleeve Shirt
Amazon

CRZ YOGA Seamless Athletic Long Sleeve Shirt

Made with moisture-wicking fabric and designed with a relaxed fit, this workout top from CRZ Yoga is what shoppers call the perfect lululemon Swiftly Relaxed lookalike.

Under Armour Women's HeatGear Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

Under Armour Women's HeatGear Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Amazon

Under Armour Women's HeatGear Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

These long-sleeved tees are designed with super-soft pinhole mesh to deliver superior breathability.

Athletic Shorts

Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts

Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts
Amazon

Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts

Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling. 

$47 $32

Shop Now

Blooming Jelly Quick-Dry Running Shorts

Blooming Jelly Quick-Dry Running Shorts
Amazon

Blooming Jelly Quick-Dry Running Shorts

Stretchy shorts ready for an action-packed time. Best of all, it has a zipper pocket.

$30 $25

Shop Now

IUGA Women's 6" Biker Shorts

IUGA Women's 6" Biker Shorts
Amazon

IUGA Women's 6" Biker Shorts

IUGA's Biker Shorts feature 2 side pockets and 1 inner pocket in the waistband to hold all of your essentials while on the go. 

$30 $16

With Coupon

Shop Now

CRZ Yoga Quick-Dry Workout Shorts

CRZ Yoga Quick-Dry Workout Shorts
Amazon

CRZ Yoga Quick-Dry Workout Shorts

These lightweight running shorts will be a great option for any workout activity, whether it's running or a hot yoga class. The feathery fabric is made of quick-drying material and prevents chafing.

Yolix 3 Pack Buttery Soft Biker Shorts

Yolix 3 Pack Buttery Soft Biker Shorts
Amazon

Yolix 3 Pack Buttery Soft Biker Shorts

These Yolix 3 Pack Buttery Soft High Waist Biker Shorts are crafted from ultra-soft seamless fabric for a comfortable feel and unrestricted movement. Available in 8 different colors and patterns, you don't want to miss this bundle deal.

$26 $14

Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

Abercrombie’s Activewear Is 20% Off Right Now — Shop the Best Deals

Sales & Deals

Abercrombie’s Activewear Is 20% Off Right Now — Shop the Best Deals

13 Best Workout Shoes for Women to Crush Every Type of Workout

Best Lists

13 Best Workout Shoes for Women to Crush Every Type of Workout

The Best Leggings with Pockets for Working Out and Everyday Wear

Style

The Best Leggings with Pockets for Working Out and Everyday Wear

Save Up to 40% On Hoka Running, Walking and Hiking Shoes

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 40% On Hoka Running, Walking and Hiking Shoes

Get $70 Off Chris Hemsworth's At-Home Workout Essentials

Sales & Deals

Get $70 Off Chris Hemsworth's At-Home Workout Essentials

The Best Workout Equipment for Small Spaces

Best Lists

The Best Workout Equipment for Small Spaces

Shop the Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear All 2023

Best Lists

Shop the Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear All 2023

10 Best Matching Workout Sets to Shop on Amazon — All Under $30

Style

10 Best Matching Workout Sets to Shop on Amazon — All Under $30

Cariuma Just Launched Its Newest Pantone Collaboration for Autumn

Style

Cariuma Just Launched Its Newest Pantone Collaboration for Autumn

The 13 Best Women's Workout Shorts for Every Type of Activity

Style

The 13 Best Women's Workout Shorts for Every Type of Activity

Tags: