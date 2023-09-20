Pre-orders for the new iPhone 15 series are well underway before the phone's release on Friday, September 22. Before the iPhone 15 even hits the shelves, you can already save on Apple's official cases for the devices. Amazon is shaving a few bucks off Apple's iPhone 15 FineWoven Case with MagSafe right now.

Alongside the new iPhones and Apple Watch Series 9, Apple made the move to eliminate leather accessories. Instead, the switch was made to a more sustainable material called FineWoven for its premium cases, Apple Watch bands, and other accessories. Made from durable 'microtwill', FineWoven has a soft, suede-like feel.

FineWoven uses 68% post-consumer recycled content. Apple says it has put the FineWoven iPhone cases through “thousands of hours of testing throughout the design and manufacturing process. So not only does it look great, it’s built to protect your iPhone from scratches and drops.” Plus, MagSafe compatibility gives you more options for charging the device.

While Apple says FineWoven is “durable” it does note that it “may show wear over time.” The company also says that using MagSafe “will leave slight imprints.” There are also new silicone iPhone 15 cases from Apple in case you prefer a silky, soft-touch finish instead. We've also gathered our 15 favorite iPhone 15 cases to protect and personalize your new phone.

