The 15 Best iPhone 15 Cases to Protect Your New Phone

The highly anticipated new Apple iPhone 15 was finally introduced with deliveries arriving as soon as Friday, September 22. Updates to Apple's smartphone include a USB-C charging port instead of the Lightning charging port, better camera quality and five stunning colorways: black, blue, green, yellow and pink. Whether you are getting the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max, now's a good time to shop for a case to protect your new hardware from accidental drops and scuffs.
Not only do cases prevent your device from getting cracked, broken or dirty, but they allow you to show off your personality with endless design options. The same way you pair your Apple Watch with a perfectly stylish or sporty band, you'll want to snag an iPhone 15 case that's just your style.
If your first concern after investing in a new iPhone is making sure it won't get damaged, then a practical OtterBox is your best bet. For unique designs that won't break the bank, we love Velvet Caviar's range of funky cases. And if you want something simple to display your colorful new phone, this anti-yellowing clear case is a steal at under $15.
Phone cases come in nearly every style and color imaginable, so we've rounded up the 15 best iPhone 15 cases available now. Below, check out our favorite cases starting at just $9, most of which are available for every size of the new iPhone.
OtterBox Defender Series XT for MagSafe
If you tend to be accident-prone, opt for a virtually indestructible case like Otterbox's Defender — available in eight colors.
Popsockets Aura iPhone 15 Pro for MagSafe
Popsockets' unique design functions as a phone stand, grip and more.
kate spade Tortoise iPhone 15 Case with MagSafe
Kate Spade's chic tortoiseshell design is perfect for fall.
Apple FineWoven Case with MagSafe for iPhone 15 Pro Max
Apple's official case has a soft, suedelike feel. It's available in five colors, quickly snapping into place and fitting snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk.
CASEKOO Crystal Clear Designed for iPhone 15 Case
Show off the fun color of your iPhone 15 with this top-rated clear case.
Casetify Custom Phone Case
Featuring a built-in ring stand, this case is completely customizable with your name, favorite designs, colors and more.
Nomad Modern Leather Case
Available in three shades, this genuine leather case is an elegant choice for any iPhone user.
BUYDOT Designed for iPhone 15 Silicone Phone Case
Keep it simple with a silicone phone case available in a variety of colors.
BURGA Aloha - iPhone 15 Case
This colorful case will brighten up the gloomiest of days.
BURGA Aquarius - iPhone 15 Case
Astrology lovers will adore this case covered in their zodiac symbols in their choice of sign and five colors.
Arae Compatible with iPhone 15 Case with Card Holder and Wrist Strap Wallet
Keep all of your essentials handy with this faux leather iPhone 15 case.
Velvet Caviar Nude Vibe Checker iPhone Case
This nude checkerboard case is equal parts fashionable and functional.
Rifle Paper Co. Petite Fleurs MagSafe
This delicate floral design from Rifle Paper Co. brings a fresh look to your new phone.
Casetify Smiley, Black Ink.
Casetify's durable smiley face case lets your phone color shine though.
BURGA Old Money - iPhone 15 Case
Be prepared for sweater weather with this cozy knit-printed phone case.
