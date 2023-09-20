The 15 Best iPhone 15 Cases to Protect Your New Phone

The highly anticipated new Apple iPhone 15 was finally introduced with deliveries arriving as soon as Friday, September 22. Updates to Apple's smartphone include a USB-C charging port instead of the Lightning charging port, better camera quality and five stunning colorways: black, blue, green, yellow and pink. Whether you are getting the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max, now's a good time to shop for a case to protect your new hardware from accidental drops and scuffs.

Not only do cases prevent your device from getting cracked, broken or dirty, but they allow you to show off your personality with endless design options. The same way you pair your Apple Watch with a perfectly stylish or sporty band, you'll want to snag an iPhone 15 case that's just your style.

If your first concern after investing in a new iPhone is making sure it won't get damaged, then a practical OtterBox is your best bet. For unique designs that won't break the bank, we love Velvet Caviar's range of funky cases. And if you want something simple to display your colorful new phone, this anti-yellowing clear case is a steal at under $15.

Phone cases come in nearly every style and color imaginable, so we've rounded up the 15 best iPhone 15 cases available now. Below, check out our favorite cases starting at just $9, most of which are available for every size of the new iPhone.

