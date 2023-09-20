Tech

The 15 Best iPhone 15 Cases to Protect Your New Phone

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
BURGA
BURGA
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 1:18 PM PDT, September 20, 2023

Protect and personalize your new Apple iPhone 15 with cases from Otterbox, Casetify, Amazon and more.

The highly anticipated new Apple iPhone 15 was finally introduced with deliveries arriving as soon as Friday, September 22. Updates to Apple's smartphone include a USB-C charging port instead of the Lightning charging port, better camera quality and five stunning colorways: black, blue, green, yellow and pink. Whether you are getting the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max, now's a good time to shop for a case to protect your new hardware from accidental drops and scuffs. 

Not only do cases prevent your device from getting cracked, broken or dirty, but they allow you to show off your personality with endless design options. The same way you pair your Apple Watch with a perfectly stylish or sporty band, you'll want to snag an iPhone 15 case that's just your style.

If your first concern after investing in a new iPhone is making sure it won't get damaged, then a practical OtterBox is your best bet. For unique designs that won't break the bank, we love Velvet Caviar's range of funky cases. And if you want something simple to display your colorful new phone, this anti-yellowing clear case is a steal at under $15.

Phone cases come in nearly every style and color imaginable, so we've rounded up the 15 best iPhone 15 cases available now. Below, check out our favorite cases starting at just $9, most of which are available for every size of the new iPhone.

OtterBox Defender Series XT for MagSafe

OtterBox Defender Series XT for MagSafe
OtterBox

OtterBox Defender Series XT for MagSafe

If you tend to be accident-prone, opt for a virtually indestructible case like Otterbox's Defender — available in eight colors.

Popsockets Aura iPhone 15 Pro for MagSafe

Popsockets Aura iPhone 15 Pro for MagSafe
Popsockets

Popsockets Aura iPhone 15 Pro for MagSafe

Popsockets' unique design functions as a phone stand, grip and more.

kate spade Tortoise iPhone 15 Case with MagSafe

kate spade Tortoise iPhone 15 Case with MagSafe
Case-Mate

kate spade Tortoise iPhone 15 Case with MagSafe

Kate Spade's chic tortoiseshell design is perfect for fall.

Apple FineWoven Case with MagSafe for iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple FineWoven Case with MagSafe for iPhone 15 Pro Max
Amazon

Apple FineWoven Case with MagSafe for iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple's official case has a soft, suedelike feel. It's available in five colors, quickly snapping into place and fitting snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk.

$59 $56

Shop Now

CASEKOO Crystal Clear Designed for iPhone 15 Case

CASEKOO Crystal Clear Designed for iPhone 15 Case
Amazon

CASEKOO Crystal Clear Designed for iPhone 15 Case

Show off the fun color of your iPhone 15 with this top-rated clear case.

$27 $14

with coupon

Shop Now

Casetify Custom Phone Case

Casetify Custom Phone Case
Casetify

Casetify Custom Phone Case

Featuring a built-in ring stand, this case is completely customizable with your name, favorite designs, colors and more.

Nomad Modern Leather Case

Nomad Modern Leather Case
Nomad

Nomad Modern Leather Case

Available in three shades, this genuine leather case is an elegant choice for any iPhone user.

BUYDOT Designed for iPhone 15 Silicone Phone Case

BUYDOT Designed for iPhone 15 Silicone Phone Case
Amazon

BUYDOT Designed for iPhone 15 Silicone Phone Case

Keep it simple with a silicone phone case available in a variety of colors.

$16 $14

with coupon

Shop Now

BURGA Aloha - iPhone 15 Case

BURGA Aloha - iPhone 15 Case
BURGA

BURGA Aloha - iPhone 15 Case

This colorful case will brighten up the gloomiest of days.

BURGA Aquarius - iPhone 15 Case

BURGA Aquarius - iPhone 15 Case
BURGA

BURGA Aquarius - iPhone 15 Case

Astrology lovers will adore this case covered in their zodiac symbols in their choice of sign and five colors.

Arae Compatible with iPhone 15 Case with Card Holder and Wrist Strap Wallet

Arae Compatible with iPhone 15 Case with Card Holder and Wrist Strap Wallet
Amazon

Arae Compatible with iPhone 15 Case with Card Holder and Wrist Strap Wallet

Keep all of your essentials handy with this faux leather iPhone 15 case.

Velvet Caviar Nude Vibe Checker iPhone Case

Velvet Caviar Nude Vibe Checker iPhone Case
Velvet Caviar

Velvet Caviar Nude Vibe Checker iPhone Case

This nude checkerboard case is equal parts fashionable and functional.

$40 $32

with code save20

Shop Now

Rifle Paper Co. Petite Fleurs MagSafe

Rifle Paper Co. Petite Fleurs MagSafe
Case-Mate

Rifle Paper Co. Petite Fleurs MagSafe

This delicate floral design from Rifle Paper Co. brings a fresh look to your new phone.

Casetify Smiley, Black Ink.

Casetify Smiley, Black Ink.
Casetify

Casetify Smiley, Black Ink.

Casetify's durable smiley face case lets your phone color shine though.

BURGA Old Money - iPhone 15 Case

BURGA Old Money - iPhone 15 Case
BURGA

BURGA Old Money - iPhone 15 Case

Be prepared for sweater weather with this cozy knit-printed phone case.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Early October Prime Day Apple Deals Available Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Early October Prime Day Apple Deals Available Right Now

The Official Apple iPhone 14 MagSafe Case Hits Lowest Price Ever

Sales & Deals

The Official Apple iPhone 14 MagSafe Case Hits Lowest Price Ever

Bose's Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 Are $90 Off Right Now

Sales & Deals

Bose's Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 Are $90 Off Right Now

Sony's Wireless Headphones and Earbuds Are Up to 41% Off Right Now

Sales & Deals

Sony's Wireless Headphones and Earbuds Are Up to 41% Off Right Now

50 Cent Allegedly Launches Microphone Into Concert Crowd, Hits Fan in Head

Movies

50 Cent Allegedly Launches Microphone Into Concert Crowd, Hits Fan in Head

6 Best Samsung Headphone Deals to Shop from Best Buy’s Labor Day Sale

Sales & Deals

6 Best Samsung Headphone Deals to Shop from Best Buy’s Labor Day Sale

Save Up to 50% on Headphones and Speakers From Sony, JBL and Jabra

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Headphones and Speakers From Sony, JBL and Jabra

Tags: