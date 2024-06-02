Taylor Swift had a sweet reaction to a lyric in her song, "Fifteen," that fans immediately connected to Travis Kelce.

On Sunday, the 34-year-old singer hit the stage at Groupama Stadium in Lyon, France, and opted to perform a mashup of "Fifteen" from Fearless and "You're on Your Own, Kid" from Midnights on the piano during the surprise song portion of the evening. Swift typically does one song on piano and one on guitar and fans do not know which combination of songs and from which albums they will get ahead of time.

While performing "Fifteen," attendees were keen to watch Swift closely as the song -- which she wrote as a teenager -- mentions a high school relationship, first-time heartbreak and a love interest "on the football team."

"In your life, you'll do things / Greater than dating the boy on the football team / I didn't know it at fifteen," she sings in the song and in videos posted online from the live show.

In one post on TikTok, Swift can be seen adorably blushing and giddily smiling as the audience goes wild at the line.

Furthermore, fans have drawn a parallel to the song's lyrics and Swift's current relationship with the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end, which began in the late summer of 2023, shortly before she made her debut at a Chiefs game in September.

"Back then I swore I was gonna marry him someday / But I realized some bigger dreams of mine," she sings, referencing her aspirations of becoming a singer.

"She did all the greater things THEN dated the boy on the football team," one fan wrote in a TikTok comment.

"Sooooo high school 💕💕💕," another fan added, mentioning the song off The Tortured Poets Department that many think is about Kelce.

"I don't think we have ever seen her this happy I really do have a gut feeling he is the one," wrote a third.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kiss on the field after the 2024 Super Bowl, which Kelce's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, won. - Inside the NFL

As this was happening in France, other inquiring minds were getting to the bottom of Swift and Kelce's relationship stateside. Over the weekend, Jason Sudeikis chatted with Kelce at the 2024 Big Slick Celebrity Weekend in Kansas City, Missouri, and asked the Chiefs player the question many are wondering during a skit.

"Travis, real talk, just the guys here," he quipped. "When are you gonna make an honest woman out of her?"

"Taylor doesn't need to be working anymore," Sudeikis added, prompting Kelce to smile and grab his beard while avoiding the question.

The question from Sudeikis came just weeks after ET reported that the singer and the football player may be hearing wedding bells in the future.

"Taylor and Travis are doing amazing, and their loved ones see an engagement coming sooner than later," a source told ET in May. "They make a great match and there's no question about that."

