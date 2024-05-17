Excitement over a potential engagement between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has been brewing and according to ET's source, a proposal might be on the horizon.

The source tells ET, "Taylor and Travis are doing amazing, and their loved ones see an engagement coming sooner than later. They make a great match and there's no question about that."

Meanwhile, Taylor's bestie Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are also reveling in their budding romance, making the most of their time together. "Gigi and Bradley are also excited about their relationship and enjoying this moment and all their time together," the source says.

Taylor and Gigi, who have been close friends for years, are now sharing the experience of love alongside their partners. "Taylor, Travis, Gigi, and Bradley have a blast when they get together. They appreciate that they can all be themselves around each other and enjoy double dating and spending time with each other," the source continues.

Travis and Bradley, known for their laidback and cool demeanor, have formed a strong bond over their shared interests. "They have a lot of the same interests and have a nice bond, which Taylor and Gigi are so happy about," the source adds.

The friendships between these couples have added a new dimension to Taylor and Gigi’s already close relationship. "Taylor and Gigi have always been extremely close, but being in love simultaneously and having these similar and shared experiences has been so much fun for them," the source shares.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end addressed his recent appearance at Taylor's Eras Tour performance in Paris, France, on Sunday, where he was spotted dancing in a private suite along with Bradley and Gigi.

"I got to see Gigi and Bradley," Travis said of the fun night on Wednesday's episode of New Heights,

"Bradley Cooper, man," he clarified. "B.C., Big Coop. We were all in the suite having a blast. They're amazing."

Travis' brother and co-host, Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce, of course wanted to know whether the Hangover actor talked about the Eagles during the concert. The Maestro filmmaker, a Philadelphia native, is a lifelong fan of the NFL team.

"Of course, Bradley Cooper's a huge Eagles fan," Travis replied. "And he got to see mom."

Travis recalled how his and Jason's mother, Donna Kelce, famously rubbed shoulders with the actor at an event in Las Vegas last month. At the time, she made headlines when she revealed that Travis and Taylor had recently gone on a getaway with Gigi and Bradley to Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.

On Wednesday, Travis mentioned that Bradley's mom, Gloria Campano, had also been on hand for the event with Donna.

As for Taylor's latest show, Travis gushed that "it was an all-around lovely night."

The 34-year-old athlete's visit to the City of Light marks the fifth venue in which he's watched Taylor's Eras performances. He first attended her concert in Kansas City last summer and, later, followed her to Argentina, Australia and Singapore.

"I don't know if they're just getting better or if I just keep forgetting how they are," he gushed on Wednesday. "It was electric."

