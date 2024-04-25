Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's loved ones are hoping they're in it for the long haul!

"Everything is going well with Gigi and Bradley and they’re really happy in their relationship," a source tells ET. "Their friends and family would love to see them get engaged soon, but also know that they are on their own path and timeline."

The source adds that the couple has indeed discussed their future.

"Communication has always been key between the two of them and they are both open and honest with each other about their future," the source says. "They are also both dedicated when it comes to their work commitments and projects, loved ones, and parenthood. They have similar goals, which makes it very easy for them to connect."

The private couple, who have been linked since October, have yet to publicly confirm their romance or make a red carpet appearance together. They were most recently spotted enjoying a date night as they attended a Broadway show in New York City last month.

Hadid, 28, and Cooper, 49, were seen holding hands during the outing. Before that, they were photographed sharing a kiss during a group dinner outing in the Big Apple.

On Wednesday, Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, revealed to People that Cooper and Hadid had gone on a couples getaway to Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, with Travis and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Hadid and Swift have been close friends for over a decade, and appeared in Swift's 2015 music video for "Bad Blood." The longtime pals were last seen enjoying a girls night out together with Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, Sophie Turner and Brittany Mahomes in November.

Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez (L-R Back) Gigi Hadid and Sophie Turner are seen in NoHo on November 04, 2023 in New York City. - Gotham/GC Images

A source told ET in February that Cooper and Hadid's relationship is "serious."

"They have already spoken about their future together and next steps," the source said at the time. "They are great at communicating with each other in a healthy, open, and honest way. They are excited about moving forward."

Cooper dated Irina Shayk, 38, for four years until they announced their split in June 2019. They share a 7-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, whom they welcomed in March 2017.

For her part, Hadid dated One Direction alum Zayn Malik, 31, on and off for five years until they eventually called it off for good in late 2021. Prior to their split, the pair welcomed their 3-year-old daughter, Khai.

After that, Hadid was briefly linked to Leonardo DiCaprio in 2022.

