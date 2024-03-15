Gigi Hadid Spotted Kissing Bradley Cooper in Rare PDA Moment

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper aren't afraid to pack on the PDA during a date night. The couple was spotted while at Via Carota in New York City on Thursday, where they got affectionate as they mingled at a group dinner with various others, including Queer Eye stars Tan France and Antoni Porowski.

While Cooper, 49, and Hadid, 28, have not yet publicly confirmed their relationship, it's clear they're getting more comfortable with their romance. In one shot, Hadid lays a kiss on Cooper's face as he smiles into the gesture.

The kiss comes after a source told ET last month that the couple's relationship is "serious." The source added, "They have already spoken about their future together and next steps. They are great at communicating with each other in a healthy, open, and honest way. They are excited about moving forward."

TheImageDirect.com

Hadid and Cooper were first spotted together back in October 2023, a few months after she was last spotted out with Leonardo DiCaprio, to whom she was first romantically linked in September 2022.

Earlier that month, a source told ET that the pair was "hanging out casually," but noted that it wasn't the first time they hung out.

"They share a lot of mutual friends and this isn't the first time that they've spent time together," the source added. "They both have similar personalities that are fun and playful and they are also both jokesters. They feel comfortable around each other."

As their relationship began heating up, it was reported that their respective exes -- Irina Shayk and Zayn Malik -- are at peace with Cooper and Hadid's relationship.

"Gigi, Bradley, Irina, and Zayn are all in a place where they want each person to be happy and healthy. Zayn's priority is to have a good co-parenting relationship with Gigi," a source told ET in December 2023.

Cooper dated Shayk, 37, for four years until they announced their split in June 2019. They share a 6-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, whom they welcomed in March 2017.

For her part, Hadid dated the One Direction singer, 30, on and off for five years until they eventually called it off for good in late 2021. Prior to their split, the pair welcomed their 3-year-old daughter, Khai.

In February, a source told ET that Hadid and Cooper "are in love."

TheImageDirect.com

"Things have continued to blossom between Gigi and Bradley and have gotten serious," a second source added. "Everyone around them sees their natural connection."

The source shared that the Maestro star's family adores Hadid, and the model's family reciprocates the affection toward Cooper.

"Their relationship is easy, fun and normal," the source continued. "They bond over family, friends, conversations about life, parenting, living in the public eye, humor and more. They have a synergy and understanding with regard to all these things and it connects them in a deep way."

RELATED CONTENT: