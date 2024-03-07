As the anticipation builds for Hollywood's biggest night, the Oscars, one notable absence from the red carpet will be supermodel Gigi Hadid, who will not be attending the event alongside her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper.

Cooper, who earned two Oscar nominations for his work in the film Maestro, won’t have Hadid by his side.

A source tells ET that Hadid's decision to skip the Oscars is rooted in her commitment to spending quality time with her daughter. The source revealed, "Gigi is not attending the Oscars with Bradley and will be at home with her daughter."

Despite not making a joint appearance at the Oscars, the couple is said to be in high spirits and enjoying their time together. Another source tells ET, "Bradley and Gigi are both genuinely so happy. They’re having a great time together, doing well as a couple, and co-parenting healthily on both sides."

The dynamics among all parties involved, including Hadid, Cooper, Cooper's ex, Irina Shayk, and Hadid’s ex, Zayn Malik, appear to be positive and mature.

Hadid shares 3-year-old daughter Khai Malik, while Cooper shares 6-year-old daughter Lea with Shayk, whom he split from in 2019 but has remained friendly.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

The source further added, "Everyone is getting along, and it’s a good dynamic among all the parties. Zayn is continuing to be involved as a dad. Irina is still doing her own thing and is happy in her own life. Everyone’s being mature and focusing on their kids."

Last month, a source told ET, "Gigi and Bradley's relationship is serious and they have already spoken about their future together and next steps. They are great at communicating with each other in a healthy, open, and honest way. They are excited about moving forward."

The source added that their families' support is unwavering, with both sides fully endorsing the relationship and expressing happiness for the couple. Even Cooper's ex, Shayk, is supportive, focusing on her own life and co-parenting arrangement while wishing the best for Cooper.

Recent sightings of the couple further solidify the depth of their connection. Last month, Cooper and Hadid were seen strolling the streets of Soho, New York, with the model in ICON Denim jeans, after a shopping trip to Hadid's store, Guest In Residence.

The couple was also recently spotted in Midtown New York and London, where they openly displayed affection for each other.

A source previously told ET, "Gigi and Bradley are in love."

"Things have continued to blossom between Gigi and Bradley and have gotten serious," a second source said. "Everyone around them sees their natural connection. Their relationship is easy, fun, and normal."

The source added that Cooper's family adores Hadid, and Hadid's family reciprocates the affection toward Cooper. There is a collective hope among their close circles that their relationship will continue to flourish.

"They bond over family, friends, conversations about life, parenting, living in the public eye, humor, and more," the source continued. "They have a synergy and understanding with regard to all these things and it connects them in a deep way."

