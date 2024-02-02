Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Are 'in Love,' Source Says

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid’s relationship has taken a serious turn.

A source tells ET, "Gigi and Bradley are in love."

"Things have continued to blossom between Gigi and Bradley and have gotten serious," a second source says. "Everyone around them sees their natural connection. Their relationship is easy, fun, and normal."

The source adds that Bradley's family adores Gigi, and Gigi's family reciprocates the affection toward Bradley. There is a collective hope among their close circles that their relationship will continue to flourish.

"Their relationship is easy, fun, and normal," the source continues. "They bond over family, friends, conversations about life, parenting, living in the public eye, humor, and more. They have a synergy and understanding with regard to all these things and it connects them in a deep way."

On Feb. 1, the duo was spotted in Midtown New York with Gigi sporting a chic black leather coat, white shirt, and black jeans, while Bradley rocked a black jacket, jeans, and boots.

BACKGRID

Last week, the couple was seen in London, displaying rare public displays of affection, holding hands and taking a romantic stroll.

During their London outing, both celebrities donned a matching look, with Gigi in an oversized fully-zipped leather jacket, brown bell-bottom pants, and brown shoes. Bradley showcased his style with a Louis Vuitton denim beanie, a black scarf, a black peacoat, American-themed cargo pants, and vintage Jordans.

They appeared to be in good spirits as they were seen laughing among themselves. At one point, Gigi nestled into Bradley as they waited to cross the street. That they're very much into each other doesn't come as a surprise. A source tells ET, "Gigi and Bradley are going strong and have the best time together."

The source added, "The couple gets along really well and bond over being parents of younger children. They respect each other for working extremely hard and pouring everything they have into their work while remaining humble."

Gigi shares 3-year-old daughter, Khai, with her ex, Zayn Malik. Bradley shares 6-year-old daughter, Lea, with his ex, Irina Shayk, whom he split from in 2019 but has remained friendly.

A source previously told ET that Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, and sister, Bella Hadid, "are supportive of Gigi and always just want her to be happy. They think Bradley has the potential to be a good fit for her."

The London outing came just two days after Bradley was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Maestro. He's also nominated for Best Original Screenplay, alongside Maestro co-writer, Josh Singer.

While it was not the first time Bradley and Gigi have been spotted together (even when Cooper's working the grill!), it was the first time they've publicly been spotted getting handsy. Neither has publicly spoken out about the budding romance, but a source told ET that "it's gotten to the point they've introduced each other to their immediate, close-knit circles."

