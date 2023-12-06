As Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's relationship continues to heat up, a person familiar with the couple is providing insight as to how their respective exes -- Irina Shayk and Zayn Malik -- feel about their kinship.

A source tells ET, "Gigi, Bradley, Irina, and Zayn are all in a place where they want each person to be happy and healthy. Zayn's priority is to have a good co-parenting relationship with Gigi."

Cooper dated Shayk, 37, for four years until they announced their split in June 2019. They share a 6-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, who they welcomed in March 2017.

For her part, Hadid dated the One Direction singer, 30, on and off for five years until they eventually called it off for good in late 2021. Prior to their split -- which came after the "Pillow Talk" singer was accused of striking Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid -- the pair welcomed their 3-year-old daughter, Khai.

The Image Direct

While things may not have initially been on the up and up between the exes, it would appear they have made strides in their relationship as they continue to focus on raising their daughter.

"Their relationship is in a much healthier spot than it once was. They are both set on providing their baby girl with the most stable and normal upbringing and life that they possibly can," a source told ET in July.

Cooper and Shayk, meanwhile, have had an amicable relationship since their 2019 split and even vacationed together earlier this year.

"They are close and both of them love and prioritize their daughter," a source told ET about the Russian model and Silver Linings Playbook star.

As for how Cooper and Hadid's relationship is progressing roughly two months after they were first spotted together, it would appear they are enjoying getting to know each other.

A source tells ET, "Gigi and Bradley are spending a significant amount of time together when their schedules allow for it. They have introduced each other to their immediate, close-knit circles. [Mom] Yolanda [Hadid] and [sister] Bella [Hadid] could not be more supportive."

Diamond / BACKGRID

"Gigi and Bradley get along well and have similar personalities. Underneath it all, they are both goofy, love to laugh, travel, and spend time with their family and friends. They are genuinely happy and taking things day by day," the source said. "Fame doesn't phase either one of them and they admire that about each other."

On Wednesday, the Maestro director, 48, and supermodel, 28, were spotted together as Cooper served up Philly cheesesteaks alongside Danny DiGiampietro, owner of South Philly's Angelo's Pizzeria, in the Big Apple for a special pop-up.

Cooper, a Philly native, met up with DiGiampietro -- who drove from Pennsylvania to NYC early in the day -- so that they could serve the $10 cheesesteaks in the Greenwich Village.

While the A Star Is Born actor cooked inside a food truck for the special pop-up, Hadid was photographed grabbing a bite to eat while going incognito, wearing a denim jacket, black Yankees hat and shades.

